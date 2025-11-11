Notre Dame Trending Up at the Perfect Time for Pitt Battle
Notre Dame is on a winning streak, momentum building
Notre Dame's CFP back has been against the wall since the second game of the 2025 football season.
From that point on, the Irish knew that to make the CFP field again this year, they would need to go on a ten-game win streak. A tough task indeed, but one that Notre Dame is familiar with after finding itself in an almost identical situation last year.
Week by week, Notre Dame has worked towards this goal, notching wins and gradually moving up the rankings. Now, with just three games left, the light at the end of the 10-2 tunnel can be seen. Freeman and his team know the stakes; they know what is on the line and what is required to accomplish their goals.
Of the three remaining Irish foes, Pitt is by far the toughest team left on the schedule. Pitt will be ready, but the Irish will be as well. Notre Dame is trending up at the perfect time for this final stretch of games. That being said, let's take a look at some specific areas of momentum the Irish can ride into Pittsburgh.
CJ Carr and the Irish passing attack
Heading into the biggest remaining game of the regular season schedule, CJ Carr should be coming in on a confident high. In his last performance against Navy, in weather conditions that included rain, sleet, snow, and wind, he still only had three incompletions against Navy while tossing three touchdown passes.
Carr's top three targets, Malachi Fields, Will Pauling, and Jordan Faison, are dangerous threats that have allowed the Irish pass game to evolve and open up this year, a feature the Irish have not been able to lean on in recent years. The days of teams being able to crowd the line of scrimmage to stop the Irish run game with no fear of being thrown on are officially over.
Jeremiyah Love and JD Price
Notre Dame was very balanced on offense against Navy, featuring nearly 250 yards through the air and ground. Defenses must pick their poison.
Sell out to stop the run, and Carr beats you with the pass. Drop back in coverage to slow down the passing attack, and Jeremiyah Love and JD Price will burn you. This is the problem Pitt faces this Saturday.
Whichever way Pat Narduzzi tries to defend the Irish, Mike Denbrock will have a countermove. The Irish offense knows it's dangerous and can't wait to show it against the Panthers.
Chris Ash's amazing turnaround
After the first couple of rocky performances, Notre Dame's defense has found its footing. Since the Miami and Texas A&M games, this unit has allowed an average of 14.4 PPG. This, folks, is winning defensive football and the kind of play Irish fans have gotten used to in South Bend over the years.
Some teams fade in November, and some teams rise and finish the regular season playing their best football. Notre Dame is on track to do just that.