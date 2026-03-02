Jeremiyah Love Lives Up To All The Hype At NFL Combine

Heading into the 2026 NFL combine, Jeremiyah Love was the player to watch. No matter which outlet and what experts were discussing the event, Love's name came up early and often as the "must see" prospect.



Many experts tabbed Love as the best player in this entire draft class, regardless of position. All of this praise heading into the combine was welcomed, then it came time to deliver.

All it took was one minute for Love to solidify himself as a special NFL prospect

While all of the hype entering the combine was welcomed attention for Love individually and for Notre Dame as his representative school, when the running backs got their time to shine to begin Saturday's combine coverage, Love had to deliver. And boy did he.



Love ran a 4.36 40-yard dash right out of the gate and essentially solidified his top draft status by this feat alone. Certainly, Love impressed in all of the other on-field agility and movement tests, but nailing a great 40 time was a top priority. A main box that needed to be checked, and Love did just that.



Love doesn't need to attend a pro day to convince NFL executives that he is a freak athlete who can deliver for their franchise for many years to come. He's already proven that. Now he must keep his mind and body healthy until draft time.

An unofficial 4.36 for Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love.pic.twitter.com/8j3Y9AmjKF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2026

Jeremiyah Love is done at Notre Dame, but his legacy will help the program in the future

While it was great to see Love get so much praise this last weekend, Irish fans undoubtedly felt some pain from what could have been, and should have been, from his last year in South Bend, which was cut unexpectedly short due to the Irish missing the playoff.



While this still stings, and understandably so, Love's impact on Notre Dame will help the program in a big way moving forward.

When a player is deemed by many experts to be the best player in the draft regardless of position, this brings attention to the school he came from. Love's ascension to the top of the sport will bring more NFL interest to South Bend.



More scouts and General Managers will want to attend practices and workouts, and learn more about the Irish's development and operation, looking for the next big thing.



This is all great for Notre Dame, all that's left to do now is see just how high in the draft this mega star can go.