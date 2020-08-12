IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Running Back Trevor Speights Goes On Medical Scholarship

Bryan Driskell

Running back Trevor Speights' Notre Dame career is over before it began, as the program announced the graduate transfer was going on a medical scholarship.

Notre Dame announced that Speights, wide receiver Isaiah Robertson and offensive lineman Cole Mabry would all be going on medical scholarships after being medically disqualified from playing.

Speights missed two seasons with injuries while at Stanford, including the 2019 season due to a knee injury. In two other injury riddled seasons he ran for just 363 yards and one touchdown. The hope for Notre Dame was that he would get healthy and regain his high school form.

Speights was a three-star back according to the major recruiting services, but he had excellent high school film. Speights rushed for 3,180 yards (14.0 YPC) and 50 touchdowns as a senior for McAllen (Texas) Memorial. Speights rushed for over 2,000 yards and over 20 touchdowns as a junior and sophomore as well, finishing his career with 9,868 yards (10.2 YPC) and 116 touchdowns.

Notre Dame now has five scholarship backs left on the roster. Senior Jafar Armstrong is now the veteran of the group, but he's had his own issues staying healthy. This move certainly opens up reps for rising juniors C'Bo Flemister and Jahmir Smith, and also for sophomore Kyren Williams and elite freshman Chris Tyree.

Per my count, these moves put Notre Dame at 85 scholarships for the season.

The video above was the breakdown from when Speights picked Notre Dame.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
mparrott84
mparrott84

Did ND get taken for a ride so that Speights could get a grad degree for free? I mean the writing was on the wall, he was injured constantly already, he wasn't very good in college, I didn't understand this move at the time and I understand it even less now...

Jacob15
Jacob15

Was this a surprise? Seems like a good setup for Trevor. Bachelors degree from Stanford and Masters degree from Notre Dame.

