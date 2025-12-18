Notre Dame Earns Two Unanimous All-American Selections

Two of Notre Dame's best players in recent history made headlines this week, as it was announced that junior running back Jeremiyah Love and sophomore cornerback Leonard Moore were named unanimous 2025 first-team All-American selections.

Why Notre Dame’s Two Unanimous All-Americans Matter Historically

Love and Moore have both already been selected to four of the five teams that come together to create the consensus and unanimous All-American squads.



The unique distinction of being on all five first-team All-American squads is an amazing feat, one that had only been accomplished by 37 other Fighting Irish players before Love and Moore.

Jeremiyah Love and Leonard Moore are BOTH unanimous All-American selections 🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/ErI1TD9fZN — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) December 18, 2025

The FWAA was the final team selected on Thursday afternoon, to go along with the Associated Press, Walter Camp, the AFCA, and the Sporting News teams, all of which the duo was already selected to.



Love and Moore represent Notre Dame's 38th and 39th unanimous All-American selections, while also becoming 112th and 113th consensus All-Americans.

The star playmakers were selected as preseason consensus All-Americans for 2025 after their tremendous 2024 seasons, which led Notre Dame all the way to the national championship game against Ohio State.

The unanimous All-American designation is just another in an ever-growing list of postseason recognition coming Jeremiyah Love's way.



The junior tailback, who recently declared to forego his senior season to enter the NFL draft, was also awarded the Doak Walker, the award given to the nation's best running back, and the 2025 Disney Spirit Award for the most inspirational figure in college football.



He was also a finalist for the Heisman, Walter Camp Player of the Year, and the Maxwell Award.

As for Moore, in just 10 games played this past season for the Fighting Irish, he notched 31 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble. It was widely reported that Moore played through injuries this season for Notre Dame, and was still the typical lockdown corner that fans have come to love.



When it is all said and done, it should surprise no one if he is one of the best corners in Notre Dame history, while it is already being said that Love is the best running back to ever don the golden helmet.

Love and Moore join former Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt and safety Xavier Watts as a duo to both be named unanimous All-American selections in the same season. With the star-power Notre Dame has been able to recruit and develop under head coach Marcus Freeman, expect thar number to rise quickly.



It should surprise no one if Tae Johnson, CJ Carr or Bryce Young join Leonard Moore as unanimous All-American selections next season.