Notre Dame Faces Unique Challenge Ahead of SEC Showdown with Texas A&M
Texas heat and intense crowd noise to be expected
Not all week-one games are created equal. Some teams will square off against "lesser-than" opponents in hopes of collecting an easy week 1 win from which to build upon.
Others will be challenging themselves in a marquee matchup against a brand-name school with top-end athletes to start the year.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M certainly lands under this heading.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has spoken at length about the heat and crowd noise that will be awaiting the Irish once they land in steamy Texas in late August.
These factors can be prepared for to some extent through practicing in the humid indoor facility in South Bend and by pumping crowd noise and music to simulate the loud crowd.
This part of the Texas A&M experience cannot be prepared for
During a recent discussion about these issues with former Notre Dame captain linebacker Mike Goolsby, he brought up a part of what this game will feel like for Irish players that cannot be prepared for.
The intensity and emotion of the moment and how players will react to it.
This is very different than a more tangible concern such as hearing over loud noise. Emotionally, how will Notre Dame's players react to the intensity inside Kyle Field for the first game under their new coach Mike Elko?
The answer to this question could very well be the difference between a Notre Dame win or loss Week One.
Notre Dame Football 2024: 5 Things to Know About Texas A&M, August 31
Should Notre Dame Open With Texas A&M or a Tune-Up? ND on SI Noon Question
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.