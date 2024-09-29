Notre Dame Faces a Unique Problem: Can It Get Up for Every Game?
Notre Dame "gets up" for "big" games regularly
Under Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame has done a great job of being ready emotionally and physically for "big game" moments.
The Irish were prepared to play both Ohio State games, took out an undefeated Clemson team in 2022, and left College Station, the toughest place to play in America, with a huge road SEC win against the Aggies this year.
This trend is a huge feather in Marcus Freeman's cap.
One of the biggest knocks on his predecessor was that the team did not appear ready to play in big games and could not match the physicality or emotion of the opponent. That does not appear to be a problem for Freeman-led Irish teams.
Notre Dame has appeared disinterested in too many games
It's terrific that Marcus Freeman can get his team mentally and physically prepared for "big game" moments, but not bringing this focus to every game has cost Notre Dame dearly.
Whether it be losses to Marshall or Stanford at home in 2022, to this year's painful performance against Northern Illinois followed by a slow start against the University of Miami University RedHawks, the Irish have not been able to lock in and play consistent football against some lesser profile teams.
For all the credit gained for winning games against the likes of Texas A&M on the road or an undefeated Clemson team in 2022, laying proverbial eggs against teams like Northern Illinois will ruin seasons, dreams and possibly even tenures.
Freeman must analyze all that goes into preparation for these games and re-evaluate his process to get a more focused team. In college football, anyone can beat anyone and Notre Dame has learned that the hard way.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.