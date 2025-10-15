Notre Dame Forced to Update Depth Chart Ahead of USC Showdown
Notre Dame (4-2) has what is likely its biggest remaining test of the season on Saturday, as it welcomes USC to South Bend for what could be the final time in the history of the nearly century-old rivalry.
The game will serve as a makeshift College Football Playoff game, as the loser will have an incredibly difficult time ending up in the dance, while the winner's path becomes extremely managable.
On Monday, Notre Dame released its updated injury report and depth chart for the game. Here is how it shaped up following significant injury news.
Notre Dame Availability Update:
Questionable
No. 65 Will Black - concussion
No. 87 TE Cooper Flanagan - left achilles
No. 1 WR Jaden Greathouse - right thigh
No. 0 CB DeVonta Smith - right calf
Out for the game
No. 14 WR Micah Gilbert - left hand
No. 56 OL Charles Jagusah - left arm
No. 77 OL Peter Jones - left ankle
Out for the season
No. 70 Ashton Craig - left knee
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback
QB1 - 13, CJ Carr, 6-3, 210 lbs., Fr.
QB2 - 8, Kenny Minchey, 6-2, 208 lbs., Soph.
QB3 - 10, Tyler Buchner, 6-1, 206 lbs., Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back
RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 214 lbs., Jr.
RB2 - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 210 lbs., Sr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 205 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Nolan James, Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver
WR-1 0, Malachi Fields 6-4 222 Sr.
WR-2, 14, Michah Gilbert 6-2 204 Fr.
WR-3, 5, Cam Williams 6-2 200 Fr.
WR1 1, Jaden Greathouse 6-1 215 Jr.
or 2, Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.
WR3 - 19 Logan Saldate 6-0 189 Fr.
WR-1 6, Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
WR-2, 11, KK Smith 6-0 176 So.
WR3, 17, Elijah Burress 6-0 185 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End
TE1, 9, Eli Raridon 6-7 252 Sr.
TE2, 7 Ty Washington 6-5 248 Jr.
or 85, Jack Larsen 6-3 250 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line
LT1, 54 Anthonie Knapp 6-4 300 So.
LT2, 71 Styles Prescod 6-6 292 Fr.
LG-1, 74, Billy Schrauth 6-4 310 Jr.
LG-2, 55, Chris Terek 6-6 322 So.
C-1, 64, Joe Otting 6-4 308 So.
C-2, 57, Cam Herron 6-2 285 Fr.
C-3, 55, Chris Terek, 6-6, 322, So.
RG-1 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.
or 75, Sullivan Absher 6-8 327 So.
RT-1 59, Aamil Wagner 6-6 300 Jr.
RT-2, 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line
VYPER-1 5, Boubacar Traore 6-4 250 So.
VYPER-2, 44, Junior Tuihalamaka 6-2 255 Sr.
or 12, Jordan Botelho 6-3 260 Sr.
DT-1 47, Jason Onye 6-5 302 Sr.
DT-2, 97 Gabriel Rubio 6-5 321 Sr.
DT-3, 42, Cole Mullins 6-5 275 Fr.
DT-1, 41, Donovan Hinish 6-2 277 Jr.
DT-2, 93, Jared Dawson 6-1 288 Sr.
DT-3, 56, Elijah Hughes 6-3 300 Jr.
DE-1 95, Bryce Young 6-7 271 So.
DE-2, 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4 260 Jr.
DE-3, 10, Loghan Thomas 6-4 220 So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart: Linebackers
WILL-1 3, Jaylen Sneed 6-2 230 Jr.
WILL-2, 4, Jaiden Ausberry 6-2 228 So.
WILL-3, 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.
MIKE-1 34, Drayk Bowen 6-2 235 Jr.
MIKE-2 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 6-3 230 So.
MIKE-3 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks
NICKEL-1, DeVonta Smith, 5-11, 195, Sr.
NICKEL-2, 14, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 187, Fr.
NICKEL-3, 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 189, So.
CB-1, 15, Leonard Moore 6-2 195 So.
CB-2, 18, Chance Tucker 6-0 183 Sr.
CB-3, 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 189, So.
CB-1, 6, Christian Gray 6-0 190 Jr.
CB-2, 24, Mark Zackery IV 5-11 175 Fr.
CB-3, 20, Cree Thomas 6-1 189 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties
BOUND-1 8, Adon Shuler 6-0 205 So.
BOUND-2, 28, Luke Talich 6-4 210 Jr.
BOUND-3, 22 Ethan Long 6-3 210 Fr.
FIELD-1 9, Tae Johnson 6-2 192 Fr.
FIELD-2 7, Jalen Stroman 6-1 201 Sr.
FIELD-3 11, JaDon Blair 6-5 205 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams
Kickoffs 18 Erik Schmidt 6-2 210 Fr.
Placekicker 98 Noah Burnette 5-10 185 *Sr.
Punter 16 James Rendell 6-6 225 Sr.
18 Erik Schmidt 6-2 210 Fr.
Long Snapper 96 Joseph Vinci 6-4 232 Fr.
49 Andrew Kros 6-4 225 Jr.
Holder 10 Tyler Buchner 6-1 206 Sr.
16 Anthony Rezac 6-3 201 So.
Punt Returner 6 Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
or 2 Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.
Kick Returner 4 Jeremiyah Love 6-0 214 Jr.
or 24 Jadarian Price 5-11 210 Jr.
Notre Dame and USC for what could be the final time, Saturday night. This one feels like a race to 40 could break out as the Trojans offense is humming, just like Notre Dame's. Can the Fighting Irish defense play like it has the last 14 quarters, or will how it performed the first 10 quarters of 2025 show up?
That holds the keys to what is sure to be a memorable night in South Bend as the old rivals give it one more go - for now, at least.