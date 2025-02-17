Where Notre Dame and USC Football Ranked in the First Ever AP Poll Almost 90 Years Ago
One of the best parts of college football is that throughout its history you can find teams that have been powerhouses seemingly forever, and others who have flash in the pan seasons or eras seemingly out of nowhere.
Notre Dame football has withstood the test of time, being a regular in the rankings for decades, despite having some rough patches in the early 1980's and late 1990's that felt like they went on forever for fans.
Looking around at college football things recently, I stumbled into the first AP Poll from way back on October 19, 1936. My first question was where Notre Dame checked in, but while examining I got a quick lesson in how much college football has changed in the almost 90 years its been since that first poll.
Here's a look at that very first AP Top 20 from back on October 19, 1936 with a quick thought up each name.
20. Marquette (3-0)
Marquette had a football team?
19. SMU (3-1)
How much were they paying players back then?
18. Tulane (3-0-1)
That was SEC powerhouse Tulane back at that time.
17. Holy Cross (4-0)
The Crusaders have one of the most interesting football pasts in the history of the sport. Seriously, they were a powerhouse until a Hepatitis breakout ruined their 1969 season.
16. Fordham (3-0)
How long ago was 1936? Vince Lombardi starred on this Fordham outfit.
15. Nebraska (2-1)
Overrated as usual.
14. Texas A&M (4-0)
The Aggies were actually living up to the hype for a change.
13. LSU (3-0-1)
Between Tulane and LSU, the SEC used to set up shop in the state of Louisiana.
12. St. Mary's (3-0-1)
Gonzaga's biggest basketball rival hasn't fielded a football team since 1993.
11. Duquense (4-0)
Duquense was unbeaten and fresh off a win over city-rival Pittsburgh when this first poll was released. At least voters made little sense from the very start.
10. Yale (3-0)
Yale was led by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Larry Kelly in that 1936 season. The Bulldogs last appeared in an AP Poll in 1972.
9. Pittsburgh (3-1)
Pitt was fresh off a 7-0 home loss to Duquense that week in 1936, but still ranked two spots ahead of their rival.
8. Washington (3-1)
Washington would go on to win the Pacific Coast Conference (eventually the Pac 8, 10, 12) that season and play in the Rose Bowl.
7. Notre Dame (3-0)
Notre Dame was fresh off putting it on Wisconsin 27-0 when the first AP Poll was released back in 1936.
6. USC (3-0-1) (1)
At least one pollster was making no sense as he voted USC No. 1 in the week following a Trojans scoreless tie against Washington State.
5. Purdue (3-0)
The Boilermakers were fresh off a 35-7 drubbing of Western Conference rival Chicago when it debuted at No. 5 in the AP Poll.
4. Northwestern (3-0)
Northwestern was off to a hot start and would be ranked No. 1 a few weeks later after upsetting then-No. 1 Minnesota.
3. Army (3-0) (1)
The Cadets had just whooped Colgate 32-7 en-route to their high debut ranking.
2. Duke (5-0) (1)
Contrarty to popular belief, long snapping legend Patrick Mannelly did not play for this Duke team, but eventual Major League Baseball and NFL star Ace Parker did.
1. Minnesota (3-0) (32)
This Minnesota team would lose a couple weeks later to Northwestern but run win each game besides that and capture the national championship, one of five the Golden Gophers won from 1934 to 1941.