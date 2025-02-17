Irish Breakdown

Where Notre Dame and USC Football Ranked in the First Ever AP Poll Almost 90 Years Ago

Some college football powerhouses have withstood the test of time while others have fallen off a cliff

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Notre Dame Fighting Irish long snapper Rino Monteforte (39) snaps the ball against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
One of the best parts of college football is that throughout its history you can find teams that have been powerhouses seemingly forever, and others who have flash in the pan seasons or eras seemingly out of nowhere.

Notre Dame football has withstood the test of time, being a regular in the rankings for decades, despite having some rough patches in the early 1980's and late 1990's that felt like they went on forever for fans.

Looking around at college football things recently, I stumbled into the first AP Poll from way back on October 19, 1936. My first question was where Notre Dame checked in, but while examining I got a quick lesson in how much college football has changed in the almost 90 years its been since that first poll.

Here's a look at that very first AP Top 20 from back on October 19, 1936 with a quick thought up each name.

20. Marquette (3-0)

Feb 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) tries for a slam dunk during the second half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Marquette had a football team?

19. SMU (3-1)

How much were they paying players back then?

18. Tulane (3-0-1)

That was SEC powerhouse Tulane back at that time.

17. Holy Cross (4-0)

The Crusaders have one of the most interesting football pasts in the history of the sport. Seriously, they were a powerhouse until a Hepatitis breakout ruined their 1969 season.

16. Fordham (3-0)

How long ago was 1936? Vince Lombardi starred on this Fordham outfit.

15. Nebraska (2-1)

Overrated as usual.

14. Texas A&M (4-0)

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) reacts after missing a field goal against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Aggies were actually living up to the hype for a change.

13. LSU (3-0-1)

Between Tulane and LSU, the SEC used to set up shop in the state of Louisiana.

12. St. Mary's (3-0-1)

Gonzaga's biggest basketball rival hasn't fielded a football team since 1993.

11. Duquense (4-0)

Duquense was unbeaten and fresh off a win over city-rival Pittsburgh when this first poll was released. At least voters made little sense from the very start.

10. Yale (3-0)

Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs head coach Tony Reno congratulates Yale Bulldogs tight end D. Major Roman (89) as he comes off the field during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Yale was led by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Larry Kelly in that 1936 season. The Bulldogs last appeared in an AP Poll in 1972.

9. Pittsburgh (3-1)

Pitt was fresh off a 7-0 home loss to Duquense that week in 1936, but still ranked two spots ahead of their rival.

8. Washington (3-1)

Washington would go on to win the Pacific Coast Conference (eventually the Pac 8, 10, 12) that season and play in the Rose Bowl.

7. Notre Dame (3-0)

Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet at College Football Playoff National Championship press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Notre Dame was fresh off putting it on Wisconsin 27-0 when the first AP Poll was released back in 1936.

6. USC (3-0-1) (1)

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) puts his helmet on while walking on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

At least one pollster was making no sense as he voted USC No. 1 in the week following a Trojans scoreless tie against Washington State.

5. Purdue (3-0)

Jan 2, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers Band bring in the worlds largest bass drum before the game against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Boilermakers were fresh off a 35-7 drubbing of Western Conference rival Chicago when it debuted at No. 5 in the AP Poll.

4. Northwestern (3-0)

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Northwestern Wildcats helmet sits on an equipment chest during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. The helmet / William Howard-Imagn Images

Northwestern was off to a hot start and would be ranked No. 1 a few weeks later after upsetting then-No. 1 Minnesota.

3. Army (3-0) (1)

Nov 12, 2022; Troy, Alabama, USA; A detailed view of the Army helmet honored the 1st Armored Division during the second half against the Troy Trojans at Veterans Memorial Stadium. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The Cadets had just whooped Colgate 32-7 en-route to their high debut ranking.

2. Duke (5-0) (1)

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown during the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Contrarty to popular belief, long snapping legend Patrick Mannelly did not play for this Duke team, but eventual Major League Baseball and NFL star Ace Parker did.

1. Minnesota (3-0) (32)

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; A Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This Minnesota team would lose a couple weeks later to Northwestern but run win each game besides that and capture the national championship, one of five the Golden Gophers won from 1934 to 1941.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

