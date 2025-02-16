Is USC Preparing to End the Notre Dame Rivalry? Athletic Director Hints at Changes
The history of college football can't be told without quickly discussing the Notre Dame and USC rivalry. The two powerhouse brands became national programs thanks to playing each other starting in 1926 and countless national championships and Heisman Trophy races have been decided as a result of the annual game.
But according to one of the biggest decision makers currently involved in the series, the future of Notre Dame and USC hardly sounds like a sure thing.
USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen recently sat down with The Athletic and talked about how in a perfect world, that Notre Dame would take on the Trojans every year in football going forward. However, Cohen allowed herself a lot of outs as she described anything but perfect conditions to keep the rivalry going.
USC Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen on Notre Dame Rivalry
"It's such an important series to our fans and both universities. I've said this before and I'll say it again: In an ideal world, we're going to keep playing each other."
That's all fine and dandy, however she gave the immediate reasons why this is anything but a perfect world for the rivalry.
"With that being said, the landscape has changed dramatically. We're now playing in a conference where we fly back and forth across the country every week, and CFP expansion and how you get access to the CFP and how things are seeded and selected. Those, to me, are important, unanswered questions."
"So we remain in conversations with Notre Dame about the series. I think we're clear to each other (that) we're going to evaluate what's best, and it's my job to evaluate what's best for our student-athletes and our program."
Cohen then made sure to close the response on a high note:
"As we keep doing that, we're excited to go back to South Bend next year."
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
A prime example of sandwich feedback by Cohen.
Talk up the historic rivalry, state how you are having second thoughts as Lincoln Riley needs as much help to have success as he can get, and then mention that you can't wait for the next installment.
Pretty much forever, USC has had a very notable out of conference schedule. In addition to playing Notre Dame out of conference, it usually plays another notable Power Conference foe.
Cohen, who has been at USC for all of a year-and-a-half, is now set to play a massive role in potentially putting an end to one of the absolute best rivalries in college football.
Maybe one day the Red Sox will stop playing the Yankees, too.
Remember these comments if one day USC is one day using trips to Rutgers and Northwestern or the sort as a reason for why it can no longer play Notre Dame.
Good grief.