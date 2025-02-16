Irish Breakdown

Is USC Preparing to End the Notre Dame Rivalry? Athletic Director Hints at Changes

Notre Dame and USC have played 95 times since 1926

Oct 19, 2013; South Bend, IN, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans center Marcus Martin (66) snaps the ball to quarterback Cody Kessler (6) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 14-10.
Oct 19, 2013; South Bend, IN, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans center Marcus Martin (66) snaps the ball to quarterback Cody Kessler (6) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 14-10. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The history of college football can't be told without quickly discussing the Notre Dame and USC rivalry. The two powerhouse brands became national programs thanks to playing each other starting in 1926 and countless national championships and Heisman Trophy races have been decided as a result of the annual game.

But according to one of the biggest decision makers currently involved in the series, the future of Notre Dame and USC hardly sounds like a sure thing.

USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen recently sat down with The Athletic and talked about how in a perfect world, that Notre Dame would take on the Trojans every year in football going forward. However, Cohen allowed herself a lot of outs as she described anything but perfect conditions to keep the rivalry going.

USC Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen on Notre Dame Rivalry

Christian Gray makes a game-saving interception for Notre Dame against USC in 202
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) runs the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"It's such an important series to our fans and both universities. I've said this before and I'll say it again: In an ideal world, we're going to keep playing each other."

That's all fine and dandy, however she gave the immediate reasons why this is anything but a perfect world for the rivalry.

"With that being said, the landscape has changed dramatically. We're now playing in a conference where we fly back and forth across the country every week, and CFP expansion and how you get access to the CFP and how things are seeded and selected. Those, to me, are important, unanswered questions."

Notre Dame and USC in the famous "Bush Push" game of 200
Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart runs the ball into the endzone for the game-winning score against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday Oct. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium. USC won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

"So we remain in conversations with Notre Dame about the series. I think we're clear to each other (that) we're going to evaluate what's best, and it's my job to evaluate what's best for our student-athletes and our program."

Cohen then made sure to close the response on a high note:

"As we keep doing that, we're excited to go back to South Bend next year."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

A prime example of sandwich feedback by Cohen.

Talk up the historic rivalry, state how you are having second thoughts as Lincoln Riley needs as much help to have success as he can get, and then mention that you can't wait for the next installment.

Pretty much forever, USC has had a very notable out of conference schedule. In addition to playing Notre Dame out of conference, it usually plays another notable Power Conference foe.

Cohen, who has been at USC for all of a year-and-a-half, is now set to play a massive role in potentially putting an end to one of the absolute best rivalries in college football.

Maybe one day the Red Sox will stop playing the Yankees, too.

Remember these comments if one day USC is one day using trips to Rutgers and Northwestern or the sort as a reason for why it can no longer play Notre Dame.

Good grief.

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

