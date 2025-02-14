Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football: Al Golden Delivers Unforgettable Speech After Winning Broyles Award

The former Notre Dame defensive coordinator gave a memorable speech after being named college football's assistant coach of the year

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden watches warmups before a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Notre Dame Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden watches warmups before a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame's defense was among the nation's best in 2024, helping guide the Fighting Irish to a National Championship game appearance.

The defense had plenty of star power but was led by defensive coordinator Al Golden, who on Thursday night was named the Broyles Award winner as the nation's top assistant coach. Golden is the second Notre Dame assistant coach to win the award, joining former defensive coordinator Bob Diaco in the 2012 season.

Golden was presented the award Thursday night and upon doing so, gave a memorable speech that any Notre Dame fan has to hear.

Golden spoke about the specifics of what he thinks makes Notre Dame special, gave major praise to Marcus Freeman as well as the entire Fighting Irish coaching staff, and showed great appreciation for the players.

Take a watch and listen to the speech in full below.

Golden may be off to the NFL and Cincinnati Bengals now but it's safe to say he'll always be a part of the Notre Dame football family.

Notre Dame Football: Defensive Notes from 2024 Season

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts reacts to an interception against Indiana in the College Football Playof
Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) reacts after an interception during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

In 2024, the Notre Dame defense ranked:

1st in pass efficiency defense (104.4)

1st in turnovers gained (33)

1st in defensive touchdowns (6)

1st in blocked kicks (6)

2nd in fumbles recovered (14)

2nd in blocked punts (3)

4th in passing yards allowed (169.4)

4th in scoring defense (15.5)

5th in passes intercepted (19)

11th in total defense (307.4)

-Notes courtesy of Notre Dame Sports and Information Department

More From Notre Dame On SI

NFL Combine Snub: The Notre Dame Player Who Missed Out

Elite 2026 Recruit Includes Notre Dame in Final Decision List

Former Notre Dame Star Ian Book Wins Super Bowl Championship with Philadelphia Eagles

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football