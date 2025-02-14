Notre Dame Football: Al Golden Delivers Unforgettable Speech After Winning Broyles Award
Notre Dame's defense was among the nation's best in 2024, helping guide the Fighting Irish to a National Championship game appearance.
The defense had plenty of star power but was led by defensive coordinator Al Golden, who on Thursday night was named the Broyles Award winner as the nation's top assistant coach. Golden is the second Notre Dame assistant coach to win the award, joining former defensive coordinator Bob Diaco in the 2012 season.
Golden was presented the award Thursday night and upon doing so, gave a memorable speech that any Notre Dame fan has to hear.
Golden spoke about the specifics of what he thinks makes Notre Dame special, gave major praise to Marcus Freeman as well as the entire Fighting Irish coaching staff, and showed great appreciation for the players.
Take a watch and listen to the speech in full below.
Golden may be off to the NFL and Cincinnati Bengals now but it's safe to say he'll always be a part of the Notre Dame football family.
Notre Dame Football: Defensive Notes from 2024 Season
In 2024, the Notre Dame defense ranked:
1st in pass efficiency defense (104.4)
1st in turnovers gained (33)
1st in defensive touchdowns (6)
1st in blocked kicks (6)
2nd in fumbles recovered (14)
2nd in blocked punts (3)
4th in passing yards allowed (169.4)
4th in scoring defense (15.5)
5th in passes intercepted (19)
11th in total defense (307.4)
-Notes courtesy of Notre Dame Sports and Information Department