Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love Put Marcus Freeman in Awkward Situation
Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love had a lot to celebrate Saturday, when the Fighting Irish bested rival USC 34-24, and moved to 5-2 on the season. Notre Dame remains in the College Football Playoff hunt thanks to the win, and Love has gotten increased national attention after rushing for 228 yards.
Perhaps that's why after the game, Love celebrated like we've seen few, if any, Notre Dame players celebrate before. Love headed to the north end zone at Notre Dame Stadium and proceeded to...well, instead of telling you, why don't you just take a quick watch below...
Football is certainly an emotional game and beating your biggest rival on a night that included a bunch of smack talking only furthers that.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman also found himself in an uncomfortable position, thanks to the celebration.
Marcus Freeman Discusses Jeremiyah Love's Celebration
The Notre Dame head coach appeared on the popular football podcast, Bussin' With The Boys this week, and was asked about Love's unique celebration. Freeman, who told the story of how he found out about it, and the awkward position it put him in as a player and coach. Check it out below.
Unreal for the Freeman family.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Have you ever had that moment with your significant other where one of your friends or family members says or does something in front of your kids that you'd really prefer they hadn't done?
Woof, tough spot for Marcus Freeman here. My kids are too young still but if I were to get a call from their mother saying they were thrusting the ground because of someone I'm associated with, I'm guessing it wouldn't be said to me with calm demenor.
Does it harm anyone, really? No, but it is a good reminder, especially when you live life in the public eye like these players do, that someone or cameras are always going to be watching.
I won't go as far to say I love Jeremiyah thrusting the ground after a game, but I do love the passion Notre Dame played with all night long. This wasn't another "business trip" or "just another game" that Notre Dame so often played in under Brian Kelly, it was against a hated rival and was treated as much from above.
Freeman clearly made it known how much this game meant, down to the shirt he was wearing for it, which included a shamrock in the design of the shamrocks you find on the Shellilagh Trophy, given each year to the Notre Dame-USC winner.
That attitude change and leaning into it instead of swerving away from it has helped Notre Dame take a major step as a program under Marcus Freeman, and is overall a good thing for the Fighting Irish.
And as hard as it may be, I have a strange feeling that the Freeman children, and any other kids that happened to see it, will end up being OK at the end of the day.