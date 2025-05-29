Irish Breakdown

Marcus Freeman Channels WWE Energy to Keep Notre Dame–USC Alive

It's safe to say Notre Dame's head coach doesn't want to see the intersectional rivalry end

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
If the future of the Notre Dame-USC rivalry were up to Marcus Freeman, it wouldn't be going anywhere. Freeman made that clear when speaking to the local South Bend media on Thursday, making an almost-WWE-type challenge to try and save the rivalry.

"It's pretty black and white for me," said Freeman, "You want my opinion? I want to play them (USC) every single year."

Marcus Freeman after Notre Dame beat USC to clinch a spot in the College Football Playof
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"When? I don't care. I don't care when we play them. Start of the season, middle of the season, end of the season - I don't care. I want to play USC every year because it's great for college football."

He would go so far as to say that he wants the game played for as long as he's the head coach at Notre Dame.

This is the polar opposite to USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Dating back to last year's Big Ten Media Day, he has been trying to present his desire to get out to the rivalry with as soft of a landing as possible. To date, no end to the rivalry has been made, but nor has an extension beyond this October's contest.

Make no mistake about it - what Marcus Freeman did when asked about the USC rivalry game on Thursday was no different than Ric Flair, The Rock, or Stone Cold Steve Austin calling out an opponent.

Perhaps it wasn't done by Freeman with the same amount of energy that those listed above gave, but the challenge to the Trojans was crystal clear. Those wrestlers always wound up getting the response and battle they were looking for when their rival eventually stepped to the plate and delivered the match each fan wanted to see.

Lincoln Riley following USC's 2024 loss to Notre Dam
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The question is: Will Lincoln Riley and USC answer the challenge? Or will they run away from a century worth of history while hiding behind College Football Playoff chances, even though the path to a national championship has never been more open?

Your move, Southern Cal.

