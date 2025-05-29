Marcus Freeman Channels WWE Energy to Keep Notre Dame–USC Alive
If the future of the Notre Dame-USC rivalry were up to Marcus Freeman, it wouldn't be going anywhere. Freeman made that clear when speaking to the local South Bend media on Thursday, making an almost-WWE-type challenge to try and save the rivalry.
"It's pretty black and white for me," said Freeman, "You want my opinion? I want to play them (USC) every single year."
"When? I don't care. I don't care when we play them. Start of the season, middle of the season, end of the season - I don't care. I want to play USC every year because it's great for college football."
He would go so far as to say that he wants the game played for as long as he's the head coach at Notre Dame.
This is the polar opposite to USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Dating back to last year's Big Ten Media Day, he has been trying to present his desire to get out to the rivalry with as soft of a landing as possible. To date, no end to the rivalry has been made, but nor has an extension beyond this October's contest.
Make no mistake about it - what Marcus Freeman did when asked about the USC rivalry game on Thursday was no different than Ric Flair, The Rock, or Stone Cold Steve Austin calling out an opponent.
Perhaps it wasn't done by Freeman with the same amount of energy that those listed above gave, but the challenge to the Trojans was crystal clear. Those wrestlers always wound up getting the response and battle they were looking for when their rival eventually stepped to the plate and delivered the match each fan wanted to see.
The question is: Will Lincoln Riley and USC answer the challenge? Or will they run away from a century worth of history while hiding behind College Football Playoff chances, even though the path to a national championship has never been more open?
Your move, Southern Cal.