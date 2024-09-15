Wrapping up Notre Dame's Victory Over Purdue: Sunday Morning Coffee
It’s not often that a program of Notre Dame’s caliber loses to a Group of Five opponent one week and then, the following week, hands a Power Five opponent their worst loss ever. But that’s exactly what the Irish accomplished yesterday afternoon inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
This kind of performance is what you hope for after an embarrassing home loss, although it only highlights how frustrating last week’s defeat was. Nonetheless, it’s time to move past the Northern Illinois loss and focus on the remainder of the 2024 season.
There’s still plenty to play for, and the Notre Dame football team posted impressive numbers in yesterday’s game that should leave fans excited for what’s to come.
Nathan's By The Numbers, Notre Dame @ Purdue
Let’s start with the margin of victory. Purdue is one of Notre Dame’s longest-standing rivals, with only USC and Navy appearing more frequently on the Irish's schedule throughout both programs' storied histories.
While Notre Dame typically fares well against this in-state rival, they have never achieved such a level of dominance. The Irish now hold the record for the most lopsided victory against Purdue ever.
The spread was bet all the way down to -7.5. The Irish won by 59. Pretty cool to do on someone's home turf. This is a defeat Purdue will not soon forget.
The Magic Number is Six
Six rushing touchdowns. 66 points. And before the final drive where Notre Dame simply ran out the clock, it was 66 plays on offense.
66 points on 66 plays. Now, that is efficiency.
Riley Leonard ran for three touchdowns. Third string quarterback, Kenny Minchey, also added a late rushing score. Notre Dame's dynamic duo at running back, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, each added a score of their on the ground.
Before yesterday's game, Notre Dame had only mustered 37 points total in the first two games. They nearly matched that against Purdue simply on the ground.
15 Notre Dame Offensive Football Players
15 different offensive players picked up a first down and/or scored a touchdown during yesterday's contest. You heard that correctly. 15 different Notre Dame offensive players either picked up a first down or scored a touchdown. Stretch that to all football players on the team, and the number stretches to 16.
The contributors included:
- Quarterbacks: Riley Leonard, Steve Angeli, and Kenny Minchey
- Running Backs: Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Aneyas Williams, and Kedren Young
- Wide Receivers: Jayden Harrison, Jayden Thomas, KK Smith, and Beaux Collins
- Tight Ends: Eli Raridon, Cooper Flanagan, Mitchell Evans, and Kevin Bauman
Notre Dame now focuses its attention on Miami University, another MAC program. Given their recent experience, it’s unlikely they will underestimate a second team from that conference. Expect the offense to continue its strong performance as they aim to build on their recent success.
Notre Dame Football: Irish Discover Offensive Identity in Win Over Purdue