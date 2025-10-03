Notre Dame vs Boise State: Confidence In The Irish Growing
Notre Dame is building momentum entering Boise State battle
Due to the first two games of 2025 resulting in heart-wrenching losses with an off week in between, the Irish had no momentum to start the year. The fan base was upset, the media was asking tough questions, and the team was struggling to find its footing.
Eventually, after a storm-extended home affair against Purdue, the Irish secured their first win, although defensive questions still persisted. This led to a crucial matchup on the road in Arkansas that would determine whether Notre Dame could truly stabilize itself and any hope of a decent season or if this thing would go off the rails to a dark place.
Much to the chagrin of Irish nation, Notre Dame blew the doors off Arkansas on both sides of the ball and ended the Sam Pittman era in Fayetteville. Back-to-back 56-point explosions of offense, combined with a defense that only allowed 13 points, have created exactly what the Notre Dame ecosystem has been lacking in 2025, some good vibes.
Notre Dame has the best running back tandem in the country
While the emergence of CJ Carr has been impressive, and we'll get to that later, Notre Dame has the best backfield in America with running backs Jeremiyah Love and JD Price. These two are home run threats in the run and pass game every time they touch the ball.
Against Boise State, I expect the Irish offensive line to be able to control the game against the Bronco defense and control the line of scrimmage. The power of the Irish run game will help keep the chains moving and provide CJ Carr opportunities to take some shots along the way.
CJ Carr is becoming a star for Notre Dame
In just a few short weeks, CJ Carr went from "new starter with no experience" to one of the best passing quarterbacks in the country. Everyone knew about his arm talent going back to his years as a high school recruit, but that's not even his biggest asset.
CJ Carr carries himself like a four-year starter, not four-game starter. He has a calm presence to him, doesn't seem to feel pressure, and is quickly becoming effective at diagnosing defenses and changing calls at the line of scrimmage.
Boise State will have to make slowing down Love and Price its priority, and CJ Carr will take full advantage. I expect CJ to have another great stat line in this ballgame.
For more Irish news & notes, follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube, Patreon and on your preferred audio podcast provider