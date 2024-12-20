Notre Dame vs. Indiana: Breaking Down the Uniform Matchup
Somehow, in the week leading up to a game with such large magnitude in Notre Dame football history, much of the talk has been about what uniforms the Fighting Irish will wear on Friday night when they host the Indiana Hoosiers in Notre Dame Stadium.
Whether it was on purpose to distract fans from talking about the game on the field or just to build excitement, Irish fans are talking non-stop about the threads the team will wear on every message board and social media platform you can find.
This has only bene heightened by people with "sources" throwing out random information about the uniforms Notre Dame will wear, on top of Notre Dame itself being the only team in the College Football Playoff to not release what uniforms it will be wearing.
Some won't care one bit what Notre Dame wears as long as it defeats Indiana, which is a fair take, but in a game of this magnitude and substance, the uniforms will be remembered forever especially if the Irish elect to go with the alternate look that head coach Marcus Freeman revealed does exist today.
After multiple teases from Notre Dame social media accounts, Freeman confirming the existence of a new alternate uniform was exciting for many. The colors of it are unknown, however there has been immense speculation this week that the uniform is black and gold.
Which, of course, led Freeman to wear a black and gold sweatshirt for Wednesday's press conference. He has worn black many times before at Notre Dame but this felt like a bit of a troll job by the Notre Dame head coach.
Indiana will be wearing white for Friday night's matchup, with a brand new College Football Playoff patch stitched onto the uniform.
Notre Dame could have easily dropped a video like this of its own patch being stitched onto the uniform chosen for the game, but it seems like the team and staff have decided to continue to let fans guess and hypothesize as to what exactly Notre Dame will wear.
Sources familiar with Notre Dame on SI have continued to hold true that Notre Dame will wear its traditional home uniform, but rumors will continue to swirl the longer that Notre Dame does not release the uniform combination.
As for me, I'm hoping for a fake out. Warm up in one uniform and come out to play in another. Get the fans excited with a little surprise and allow the players to get fired up a little extra for the first ever College Football Playoff game in Notre Dame Stadium.