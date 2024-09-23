Notre Dame vs Louisville: Early Weather Forecast for 2024 Matchup
Notre Dame vs Louisville Preview
It should feel much more like football weather this weekend
After temperatures reaching the 90s with low wind and high direct sun levels confronted Irish fans last week, they may be in for a much more comfortable viewing experience this Saturday as the Louisville Cardinals come to town for an afternoon game against the Irish.
As of now , the forecast expects temperatures to be around 78 degrees as a high with a chance for a possible thunderstorm in the early evening.
What a difference a week makes.
Such is life in the greater midwest.
Perfect Temperatures For Notre Dame's Next Huge Test
Temperatures should be nice and mild for this matchup that has huge playoff implications for Notre Dame. With the Northern Illinois loss on the ledger, can the Irish falter again and still make the CFP field? I'm not so sure they can.
It's imperative that Notre Dame collects this win at home before hitting the bye followed by a stretch of what should be very winnable games coming out of the break culminating with a struggling Florida State team on Nov 9th.
If Notre Dame can navigate this stretch, it keeps its playoff dreams alive heading towards the back end of the schedule. The pressure is on!
