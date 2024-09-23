Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs Louisville: Early Weather Forecast for 2024 Matchup

Cooler weather expected to hit the greater South Bend area for the showdown against Louisville

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A C130 aircraft does a flyover at Notre Dame Stadium before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Redhawks.
It should feel much more like football weather this weekend

After temperatures reaching the 90s with low wind and high direct sun levels confronted Irish fans last week, they may be in for a much more comfortable viewing experience this Saturday as the Louisville Cardinals come to town for an afternoon game against the Irish.

As of now , the forecast expects temperatures to be around 78 degrees as a high with a chance for a possible thunderstorm in the early evening.

What a difference a week makes.

Such is life in the greater midwest.

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head Women's Basketball coach Niele Ivey and players Cassandre Prosper, Hannah Hidalgo and Kylee Watson watch from the stands before the football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.

Perfect Temperatures For Notre Dame's Next Huge Test

Temperatures should be nice and mild for this matchup that has huge playoff implications for Notre Dame. With the Northern Illinois loss on the ledger, can the Irish falter again and still make the CFP field? I'm not so sure they can.

It's imperative that Notre Dame collects this win at home before hitting the bye followed by a stretch of what should be very winnable games coming out of the break culminating with a struggling Florida State team on Nov 9th.

If Notre Dame can navigate this stretch, it keeps its playoff dreams alive heading towards the back end of the schedule. The pressure is on!

