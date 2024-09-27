Notre Dame vs Louisville: Fan Predictions for the Big Matchup
Notre Dame fans want to believe in their team
Friday mornings are always fun on the Always Irish morning radio show. This is the last opportunity for Irish fans to talk about the upcoming game and give their final preview and predictions. Today's bank of callers certainly didn't disappoint.
By far, the most common prediction given was that folks are picking Notre Dame to win the game but don't feel confident in the pick. To me, this position seems totally reasonable. Irish fans know that the team is capable of playing high-level football, they just can't trust the team right now to always display it.
Notre Dame has a history of succeeding in moments like this
If there's one thing that gives Notre Dame fans some confidence heading into this matchup is the fact that under Marcus Freeman the Irish have played some of their best ball when counted out by many. The Clemson victory in 2022 is a prime example of this.
This history is good news for Notre Dame. It feels like there is a sense of "wait and see" from the fan base and media in terms of expectations for the Irish in this moment. If the team shows early that it is ready to play solid football from the opening kick, the fans will fully engage.
There is an odd vibe in South Bend this week. Folks are feeling the weight of the moment and what this game means for the season and for the Freeman era as well. Notre Dame put itself in a tough position and must win its way out of it.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.