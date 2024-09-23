Notre Dame vs Louisville: Result Likely to Define the 2024 Season
Notre Dame vs Louisville Preview
Notre Dame looks for revenge against Louisville
Notre Dame has quickly already completed a third of its season and with its win in Notre Dame Stadium Saturday over the Redhawks has moved up to 16 in the country in the AP poll. What comes next will be an intense battle against number 15 and undefeated Louisville in South Bend.
This is a game all Irish fans have had circled.
The Cardinals got the best of Notre Dame last year and always relish the opportunity to knock off the Irish. This game will have huge national implications for both teams and is a key matchup for both schools that will likely dictate the trajectory of the season for both groups.
Do Notre Dame's CFP hopes hinge on the result of this game?
Some years I believe a 10-2 Notre Dame team would make the expanded 12-team CFP field. I do not believe this year is one of them because one of the Irish's losses is at home and against Northern Illinois, who just lost to Buffalo after knocking off the Irish in South Bend.
This was an unacceptable loss that means Notre Dame is playing each game for its playoff life.
For Notre Dame to salvage the season and keep its CFP hopes alive, this game is a must-win. Period. Can Notre Dame's offense play consistent enough football to score on the Cardinal's stout defense?
This is the question of the week that nobody knows the answer to.
I'm confident the Irish defense will ensure this game is winnable, it will be on the Notre Dame offense to do their part to lock in a needed win heading into the off-week.
