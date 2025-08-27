Notre Dame vs Miami: The Irish Must Show the Program's Maturity
It feels like just yesterday that Brian Kelly headed to the Bayou and Marcus Freeman became the head coach of Notre Dame. Freeman's first three seasons were a whirlwind. It's never easy being a first-time head coach anywhere, much less under the shadow of the Golden Dome.
Freeman has had a lot to navigate early on in his tenure. Flipping the roster to gain more depth and athleticism was a huge priority, as was finding the right blend of off-field staff and support. As if these tasks weren't taxing enough behind the scenes, Freeman had to learn how to be a head coach on Saturdays under a microscope that very few could understand.
Notre Dame's deep 2024 CFP run changed the dynamic
After a rocky first two seasons, followed by a week two to forget in 2024, Freeman and his program turned a corner. From the Northern Illinois game on, the Irish won 13 games in a row on their way to the CFP title game.
This run changed things for Freeman and his program. After the Huskie meltdown, Notre Dame hit its stride. Freeman proved that he has what it takes to rally the troops and play winning and consistent football for multiple months in a row.
Notre Dame ultimately fell short of earning its next title that Irish fans have been craving since I was four years old, but the bar, expectations and confidence level surrounding the program have now been raised.
Notre Dame is a more mature program than Miami
Mario Cristobal took the Miami job the same year that Freeman moved into the head seat in South Bend. While Freeman has excelled and demonstrated CFP success, Mario is still trying to stabilize the Hurricanes. With a 500 record in the ACC through three seasons and no conference championship appearances or CFP births, Cristobal is trying to get his program to where Freeman has already taken his.
While I realize that each year is different and each team is different, and there is no guarantee of a carryover "CFP" effect, the confidence of last year's run and proof of concept that Freeman has the Irish program heading in the right direction can carry into 2025.
Even when preparing to unveil a first-time starting QB in the most inhospitable environment imaginable, Freeman's program has more maturity than Miami does entering this game. It's simply further along in the process of becoming elite. This is valuable.
Notre Dame starts this game with an experience and credibility edge as a program over Miami. The Irish know they can be great under Freeman, while Miami is hoping it can become great under Cristobal. These two things are not the same and give Notre Dame an edge.
