Notre Dame vs Miami University Early Weather Report: A Hot Day for Football
As Notre Dame returns to South Bend to face Miami University on Saturday, fans aren't quite sure what to expect.
Will the team be prepared to play this game unlike the last time there was a home game? One would hope that'd be the case, but nobody will know for sure until Notre Dame proves it in front of the loyal home crowd.
While Irish fans don't have certainty regarding the quality of play they are going to get from their squad, the weather report looks much more certain. Heat is in the forecast.
Bring your sunscreen and stay hydrated
The forecast for South Bend Saturday calls for temperatures up near 90 degrees, partly cloudy with a gentle 7 mph wind. Irish fans will want to pack some sunscreen and stay hydrated throughout the day and for the duration of their tailgating experience.
