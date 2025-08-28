Notre Dame vs Miami: What Could Go Wrong For the Fighting Irish?
Will CJ Carr be ready for this moment?
I fully realize no Irish fan wants to spend much time thinking about what could go wrong in Miami, but I feel an obligation and responsibility to at least examine some of the pitfalls that could await the Irish should they get off to a sluggish start Sunday night.
This is an outcome I'm not predicting, but that must be recognized.
Recently minted Notre Dame QB CJ Carr will be under the biggest microscope of any player on both teams Sunday evening. Carr doesn't have to be perfect or be a hero for Notre Dame; he just needs to play solid football and avoid catastrophic mistakes.
By chance, if Carr is rattled by the moment, the noise, the pressure, and the intensity of this moment, it could be a long night for the Irish.
The dynamics of this game are about as challenging as they can be for a first-time starter, and Carr will need the rest of the team to support him through this battle. This is the number one storyline.
Will the Notre Dame or Miami offensive line win the line of scrimmage battle?
Miami's offensive line is widely considered to be Miami's strongest position group. If the new interior of the Irish's defensive line struggles to hold up, adjusting to the departure of Rylee Mills and Howard Cross from last year's unit, Notre Dame could be in trouble.
Conversely, should the Irish offensive line struggle to create running lanes or hold up in pass protection, the weight of the world will be placed on young CJ Carr to make miracles.
That can't happen. It's too much pressure to put on the new guy.
Can the Chris Ash-led Notre Dame defense uphold the legacy of lockdown?
Most Irish fans and media feel great about the personnel on Notre Dame's defense. This unit is deeper and more athletic than any team Freeman has had in South Bend thus far. Notre Dame doesn't lack talent or athletes; this is a battle of the basics for the Irish.
This environment will be loud and chaotic. The Irish must ensure that in the first game of the Ash era, there are no simple mistakes that turn into big plays for the Canes.
Notre Dame can't afford any busted coverages, missed assignments, or miscommunications in its first war with Ash at the helm. This unit must be sound and solid.
Notre Dame feels to me to be the more proven and stable team, even despite the huge QB question; now the Irish have to prove it to the world.
