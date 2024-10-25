Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Navy Preview: Bold Predictions for Rivalry Showdown

Bold predictions for Saturday's showdown between Notre Dame and undefeated Navy

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shown during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shown during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Notre Dame looks to move to 7-1 on the season but an undefeated and 25th ranked Navy team sits ahead of it in East Rutherford on Saturday.

Can the Fighting Irish keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive or can Navy sink Notre Dame for the first time since 2016?

Here is what the staff at Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated sees happening in Saturday's rivalry showdown.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Predictions: Jeff Feyerer

Riley Leonard runs for a gain against Georgia Tec
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) scrambles past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (5) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

I’ve been sending messages to friends and Notre Dame supporters all week, including the esteemed* Nick Shepkowski, about how I’m legitimately terrified at how this game could turn out. I rarely do that. And they’ve all talked me off the ledge. I was there in 2019 when a ranked Navy team posed a threat to the Irish…and then Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns and the Irish won 52-20. But excuse me for being concerned about a Navy team that could be their best squad since Roger Staubach laced them up. My key to the game is the discipline on the back end of the Irish defense. If they can keep their eyes on a Navy team who can actually wing it a little bit now and not let up that big breaking play that can change the tide, I’m confident Riley Leonard and the Irish offense can put up enough to win and advance. 

Game Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Navy 23

Bold Prediction: Riley Leonard and Notre Dame move the ball at will and the stats will back that up.

*Editors Note: Nick Shepkowski is many things but esteemed is certainly not one of them.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Prediction: Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs the ball against Georgia Tec
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Typically speaking, good Notre Dame teams don’t let Navy hang around. Even when Navy is good. This year should be no different. The Midshipmen have played a weak schedule to date, and Notre Dame is battled tested and won’t take Navy lightly. Plus, the Navy defense shouldn’t be able to stop the Irish even with the potential for limited possessions. Al Golden and the ND defense should have more success. 

Game Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Navy 17

Bold prediction: Jeremiyah Love goes off for 150+ yards of total offense that includes a career rushing best on the ground (more than 109 yards rushing). 

Notre Dame vs. Navy Prediction: John Kennedy

Notre Dame wide receiver Kris Mitchell makes a grab against Stanfor
Notre Dame wide receiver Kris Mitchell (10) celebrates getting a first down during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame will travel to East Rutherford to take on undefeated and 24th-ranked Navy on Saturday. I expect some frustrating moments early on for the Irish defense as they try to settle in and find their footing against this very competent Navy offense. Eventually, the Irish will cause some havoc in the Midshipmen backfield and Notre Dame's offensive talent does enough with limited possessions.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame, 35, Navy 24

Bold Prediction: An unheralded receiver will flash big time in this game. Perhaps a Jayden Harrison or Kris Mitchell. 

Notre Dame vs. Navy Prediction: Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame and Navy battle in the 2023 game in Irelan
Aug 26, 2023; Dublin, IRL; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen prepare for the snap in the second half at Aviva Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Navy is America's sweetheart and understandably so. The young men who with much bigger fish to fry in life in the not-so-distant future are playing some ball this fall though and America would like nothing more for them to ruin Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hope.

As impressive as Navy's offense has been this year (fourth highest points per game average in FBS), they haven't faced a team like Notre Dame. If they just do what they've done all year and keep the play in front of them, Navy isn't going to light up the scoreboard like it has against traditional powerhouses Charlotte, UAB, and Temple.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Navy 14

Bold Prediction: For the first time since the Purdue game in early September, Notre Dame scores first.

