Former Near Notre Dame Assistant Coach Steps Down from Post
"Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."
-Ferris Bueller
Ferris wasn't talking about the Notre Dame football coaching staff when he said that in the 1986 movie, but he may as well have been.
It wasn't even two years ago that Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame were in search of a new offensive playcaller after Tommy Rees took a job on what would be Nick Saban's final Alabama staff.
The top target?
Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, who had created successful offenses at several different stops during his long career.
Notre Dame targeted Ludwig and made it seem like he was the favorite to take over for Rees, even bringing him to an on-campus hockey game where he sat with Freeman, former Notre Dame tight ends coach Gerad Paker, and deputy athletics director Ron Powlus.
Despite that, Ludwig's buyout at Utah was too stiff and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick didn't cough up the cost. As a result, Ludwig stayed at Utah and Parker took over the playcalling for 2023.
Andy Ludwig Out at Utah
Less than two years after nearly becoming Notre Dame's offensive coordinator, Andy Ludwig is out as Utah's offensive coordinator.
Utah entered the year as a top-15 pick nationally but has struggled big-time offensively. The Utes have largely been without veteran quarterback Cam Rising which hasn't helped. Utah's 24 points per game ranks 96th out of 134 FBS teams currently.
Ludwig's coaching career began in the late 1980's at Portland State and saw multiple stops at Utah as well as stops at Oregon, California, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, and others.
Notre Dame Football: If Ludwig, Then No Mike Denbrock
There is no doubt it was an embarrassing few days when Notre Dame went through the Andy Ludwig saga.
The 2023 season that came set some records offensively, but major offensive struggles in the biggest games last year left Notre Dame fans wanting a lot more from the offense.
Parker left this off-season to take the head coaching position at Troy and in came Mike Denbrock from LSU to call Notre Dame's plays.
Denbrock has been dealt a tough hand with a very young offensive line and rather average wide receivers, but has Notre Dame in the top 25% of all FBS teams with yards gained per play in 2024. It's far from fantastic but with how things went for Ludwig in the last 18 months, it seems like things are in a better place for Notre Dame under Denbrock than they would be under Ludwig.