Notre Dame vs Ohio State: Count The Irish Out At Your Own Peril
Ohio State is, and should be, favored to beat the Irish
Early lines for the championship game between Notre Dame and Ohio State favor the Buckeyes by 9.5 points over the resilient but banged-up Irish. I don't think this line should be a surprise to anyone or cause offense to be taken by Irish-leaning fans.
Since the loss to Michigan, Ohio State has played great football. The Buckeyes have found a different level of focus and play as they mowed down their first three CFP opponents. Notre Dame has gained entry to the title game another way, grinding out tough wins and maximizing the next man up theory.
Games are played on a field and not a computer database for a reason
Ohio State has a loaded roaster full of top-end talent. Despite some offensive line concerns, the Buckeyes are a much healthier team entering this contest than the Irish are. It makes perfect sense that they are a decent favorite.
Most talking heads will predict Ohio State to win this game, and that's understandable. But games are played on a field and not in a computer simulation for a reason. Anything can happen in one game.
The team with more talent doesn't always win and Notre Dame has continued to find ways to emerge victorious through brutal injuries that have taken a toll on depth. If the Irish can do it one more time, they'll be champions.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.