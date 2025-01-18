Notre Dame Football: Key Matchups the Irish Can Exploit Against Ohio State
Notre Dame is a heavy underdog against Ohio State in the National Championship largely for two reasons:
1. Ohio State has the best team money can buy - that's not a knock now - and is ridiculously talented at every position.
2. Ohio State's expensive team also happens to be healthy overall, suffering minimal injuries throughout this grueling season lengthened by four extra College Football Playoff games.
Those are two heavy factors that are not in Notre Dame's favor, however, there are multiple position groups and matchups that the Fighting Irish are better in and will need to dominate in order to win the 2024/25 National Championship.
Jeremiyah Love
Love was the best running back in the country not named Ashton Jeanty or Cam Skattebo. The speedy sophomore is finally getting back healthy for Notre Dame, and that means great things for the Irish offense against Ohio State.
Love is one of the best backs in Notre Dame history, and if he plays like it on Monday night, Ohio State will have major problems staking control of the game. Love can score from anywhere on the field at any time. One defensive misfire and he's gone.
The Mad Scientist, Al Golden
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden has been a massive reason why Notre Dame has made it all the way to the title game in this rendition of the College Football Playoff. His ability to take away the opposition's best weapon and keep the quarterback guessing has made this all look shockingly easy at times.
Golden has had each and every quarterback in this playoff so far - Rourke, Stockton, Allar - confused and occasionally lost as to what they were seeing with Notre Dame's scheme and coverage. He will have had 10+ days to prepare for what the Buckeye offense wants to do with Will Howard, and will have concocted up a scheme that will keep Notre Dame in the game.
The Irish have the best coordinator duo in the country and each will need to be on their "A" game if Notre Dame plans to take down Ohio State.
Riley Leonard
Despite what you will hear from Ohio State fans and national media alike, Notre Dame has the better quarterback in this matchup.
Notre Dame's offense gives Leonard the ability to run, throw and create and he creates an absolute matchup nightmare for Ohio State.
Will Howard is the better passer, but Leonard is the one you are giving the keys to if you need one of these two to go win a game for you. There is nothing to save Leonard for. Run him at least 15 times and let him go win you the game.