Notre Dame will close the first month of the 2026 regular season and hopefully be looking to move to 4-0 when it travels to Purdue on September 26.



Game Expectations for 2026:

Week 1 vs. Wisconsin (Lambeau Field)

Week 2 vs. Rice

Week 3 vs. Michigan State



A week after I project Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish to get a fight from Michigan State, Purdue offers a get-right situation.



While we focus on the Notre Dame side of things, there is one thing Purdue will be coming off of that will be a massive help for CJ Carr and company.

Notre Dame vs Purdue: Purdue's Long Road Trip the Week Before

Much is made about the travel Big Ten teams now acrew during the regular season. That will be on display and should only help Notre Dame when it travels to West Lafayette to close September.



That's because Purdue will be coming off a road trip to Pasadena, where it will have just played at UCLA the week before.

Couple that with a Purdue team that has only beaten Ball State, Southern Illinois, and Indiana State over the last two seasons, and this is one that doesn't figure to be much of a challenge for Notre Dame.



Here's your kind reminder that the last time Notre Dame visited Purdue, it walked out a 66-7 victor in what is one of the worst losses in the history of Boilermakers football.

Notre Dame vs Purdue: Do Irish Look the Part?

I don't think its crazy to think that Notre Dame struggles a bit with Michigan State the week before and you hear some rumblings about whether or not this team is truly a national championship contender.



It's funny, the last time Notre Dame came to Purdue it was coming off a home loss to Northern Illinois, and was the laughing stock of college football.

I don't think Notre Dame will be the laughing stock but I think some will ask questions about how great this outfit really is in 2026.



Purdue is coming off another year where it allowed nearly five yards per carry and more than two rushing touchdowns against it.



It allowed an average of 36.5 points per game against teams not named Ball State or Southern Illinois last season. The expectation should be for this Notre Dame team to threaten a 50-burger.

Notre Dame vs Purdue: Leave No Doubt

Notre Dame's adopted motto for the 2026 season is to "Leave no doubt". There is perhaps no team better equipped to be on the receiving end of that than Purdue, who hasn't beat Notre Dame since 2007.

Notre Dame's schedule isn't great, largely because a good chunk of Power Four teams are down. Purdue is almost undeniably the most down of those.



This is a chance for Marcus Freeman's team to walk into West Lafayette and put a whooping on an in-state rival, leaving no doubt that distruction is coming for whatever is in Notre Dame's way as the calendar then flips to October.

Nick Shepkowski's Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Purdue 10