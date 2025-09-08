Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Can the Irish Reset After the Miami Loss?
Notre Dame must lean into what went wrong against Miami
Heading into the season, everyone was well aware of the two-week break there would be between the Miami and Texas A&M games for Notre Dame. This two-week period could only go one of two ways, with no in between. Irish nation was either going to be flying high, full of optimism, or completely crushed with bad vibes permeating the ecosystem.
Unfortunately for all in Notre Dame's camp, option two is the one that came to fruition. The Irish lost to Miami and now have their playoff backs against the wall after just one game of a long season.
The issue isn't just that the Irish lost to Miami, but it's how it looked. Areas of the team that have been historic strengths let the team down, such as the offensive line and defense overall.
I have no idea what happens behind closed doors in the Notre Dame locker room and meeting rooms; that's none of my business, but I do have an opinion on what I hope has been happening through the first week of this two-week layoff.
I hope Notre Dame spent week one fully confronting what went wrong against Miami. Leaning into the bad film, the missed assignments, the 50-50 plays that Miami made, and the Irish didn't.
Notre Dame needs to fully address the notion that Miami was more physical than Notre Dame and seemed to be more fired up to play and tuned into the game. This pain is needed.
Notre Dame can right the ship vs Texas A&M
While I feel that embracing the sting of the Miami game fully is important for the Irish, so too is turning the page as week one flips over into week two, gearing up for Texas A&M.
The reality is, for as frustrating and disappointing as the Hurricane game was, the Irish sit inside the top ten in the rankings and are in a fine playoff position if they can right the ship and get a win against A&M.
The first of the two weeks off needed to be dedicated to making an honest and full assessment of all that went wrong at Miami. It couldn't have been pleasant, but it was needed. Now, it's all about building back up, finding some confidence, and gearing up to get back on track.
Notre Dame cannot let week one's result ruin the entire season. Should Notre Dame beat Texas A&M, it'll find itself in a fine playoff position.
Win out, and Notre Dame hosts a home CFP game. Even if the Irish lose a second time, they could still reasonably make the CFP field, but they will face a tough opening road game. Notre Dame still has everything in the world to play for.
This two-week period is one of the more important ones in Freeman's tenure at Notre Dame. He must strike the right balance between an honest and painful evaluation of all that went wrong in Miami while also building the team up to face the Aggies.
This is a tough needle to thread, but one that, if anyone can navigate it, it's Marcus Freeman.
