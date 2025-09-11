Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Using EA Sports College Football 26 Simulation to Pick the Winner
Notre Dame, which fell in Week One in a heartbreaker against Miami, is in desperate need of a big-time victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night, or is at risk of falling entirely out of the College Football Playoff race. Will the Fighting Irish prevail this weekend?
Well, we couldn't wait to find out, so we decided to play the game ourselves and figure it out in advance.
Our Notre Dame vs Texas A&M EA Sports College Football 26 Simulation
Here’s the quarter-by-quarter breakdown of a simulation from one Notre Dame ON SI writer - I ran a simulation using EA Sports College Football 26. Feel free to run your own simulation. Results may, and will, vary.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: First Quarter
Notre Dame takes the opening kickoff and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock immediately turns to the ground. After largely shying away from running back Jeremiyah Love in the Week One loss to Miami, the Fighting Irish ride their star back all the way down the field, before quarterback CJ Carr finds wide receiver Will Pauling – who didn’t even have a target in Week One – for a touchdown.
On Texas A&M’s first drive, Notre Dame quickly forces a three-and-out, before stalling on its next drive. The pair of squads exchange punts throughout the remainder of the frame, until the Fighting Irish put together a promising drive late in the quarter.
First Quarter Notre Dame 7, Texas A&M 0
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Second Quarter
Then, nearing the red zone on the first play of the second quarter, Carr drops back and hits running back Jadarian Price on a checkdown, which he quickly breaks off for a 24-yard score.
After yet another stop from Notre Dame’s stout defense, Carr marches his troops down the field and, once again, connects with Price for a passing touchdown to cap off the drive.
Finally, behind running back Le’Veon Moss, the Aggies manage to string together some first downs, but their drive gets shut down in the red zone, and they’re forced to settle for a field goal.
Second Quarter: Notre Dame 21, Texas A&M 3
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Third Quarter
In desperate need of a touchdown to cut into the 18-point deficit, Texas A&M gets just what it needs, sailing down the field for a quick score to open up the second half as quarterback Marcel Reed hits wideout Mario Craver for a 20-yard score.
Notre Dame continues to live on the ground, even with Carr, who ultimately finished the game with 12 carries for a mediocre 18 yards. But its drive gets snuffed out as Texas A&M brings down Carr.
After trading punts on the next few possessions for each squad, the Fighting Irish build some more momentum, working all the way down to the Aggies’ one-yard line, before settling for a field goal.
Third Quarter: Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 10
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Fourth Quarter
Needing another score to cut into Notre Dame’s two-touchdown lead, Texas A&M methodically works its way down the field, reaching the ND five-yard line. But, after a failed fourth-down attempt, the Aggies turn it over on downs.
Still, the Aggies aren’t entirely out of the game, as their defense gets a quick stop, giving Reed and the offense another opportunity. But, once again, Notre Dame stifles the attack, ending the drive by sacking Reed on a fourth down.
And, with the Fighting Irish offense taking over, Love immediately puts a nail in the coffin with a 32-yard scamper to the end zone.
Our Simulated Final Score: Notre Dame 31, Texas A&M 10
Notable stat lines:
CJ Carr throws for 221 (16-for-26) and three scores
Jeremiyah Love went 23 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown
Pauling breaks out with 7 receptions for 91 yards and a score
Marcel Reed went for 169 yards (18-for-32), a touchdown and a pick
Reed also had 19 carries for 15 yards (was sacked three times)
Le’Veon Moss rushed 15 times for 120 yards
Notre Dame ON SI Take
Naturally, it’s a video game simulation that certainly does its best to predict an accurate outcome, but is likely far from perfect (incorrectly predicted Notre Dame over Miami in Week One). Nevertheless, although the Fighting Irish probably won’t beat the Aggies by three touchdowns, there are a few key aspects the simulation got right:
1) Expect ND to live on the ground
Against Miami, Notre Dame’s No. 1 ball-carrier by volume was… Carr. He had 11 carries, compared to 10 from Love and six from Price. Expect the Fighting Irish to feed Love (and Price), especially considering the Aggies' defense gave up a 16-carry, 177-yard, two-score performance to UTSA back Robert Henry Jr. in Week One.
2) Notre Dame's ability to protect Carr will be integral in the final outcome
Texas A&M’s front four is arguably the best in all of college football (12 sacks through two games), and, despite Notre Dame’s offensive line being an expected strength in the preseason, the Fighting Irish O-line struggled mightily, giving up three sacks to the Hurricanes in the season-opener (and Carr faced heavy pressure a handful of other times).
ND’s ability to keep Carr’s jersey clean and give him ample time in the pocket may be the key determinant in the final outcome of Saturday night’s game.