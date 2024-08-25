Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Key Concerns for the Irish
Will the Notre Dame offensive line being able to hold up vs the Aggie defensive front?
While there are plenty of reasons to be excited about Notre Dame's team this year, there are always areas of concern.
At the top of this list is the status of the Irish offensive line. It's certainly anxiety-inducing to have to replace your left tackle and also be unsure about the left guard position, but it's even more concerning when the first matchup of the year is against the best defensive front Notre Dame will face all season.
Will Notre Dame be able to hold up? Perfection isn't needed—just being good enough is.
Notre Dame receiving corps shows promise, can they deliver when it matters?
Notre Dame's receiving room has not been in good shape over the last couple of seasons. There has been a lack of top-end talent and overall depth. While the Irish have won plenty of games during this stretch, the team's high-end ceiling was capped due to this clear handicap.
After dipping into the portal for depth with transfers Beau Collins, Kris Mitchell, and Jayden Harrison, Notre Dame is also counting on major development from second-year players Jaden Greathouse and walk-on phenom Jordan Faison. This group has the potential to take huge strides forward and become a strength for the Irish. However, since it's been so long since this unit truly excelled, it's a "believe it when I see it" situation.
Will Notre Dame be able to handle the raucous environment?
Notre Dame has struggled on the road under Marcus Freeman. For whatever reason, he occasionally has failed to get his team properly prepared to perform well on the road from the opening kick. One thing's for sure though—this trend must end if the Irish expect to leave College Station 1-0.
It will be loud, it will be hot, and it will be chaotic. Notre Dame must adjust and navigate the moment. Which team leaders will step up, assume leadership roles, and have the Irish brimming with confidence amid these challenging circumstances?
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Where the Irish Have the Advantage
Is Texas A&M Game Must-Win for Notre Dame?
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.