Notre Dame Cornerback Cree Thomas Enters Transfer Portal: What It Means

Notre Dame's defense has taken not one, but two big blows via the transfer portal so far this week. First, it was defensive lineman Joshua Barnham on Tuesday, and on Friday, cornerback Cree Thomas announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Cree Thomas's background

The former four-star recruit played a limited role for the Irish this year, but has a ton of upside. The Phoenix, Ariz., native appeared in just three games this year, finishing with one tackle and one pass breakup, but played well when he saw the field. Thomas has four years of eligibility remaining and is reportedly being recruited by multiple Power Five programs.

What impact does Thomas's departure have on the program?

More than you may think, considering Thomas only played in three games as a true freshman. Even if Thomas were just a backup defensive back in 2026, it wouldn't have surprised me if he saw an increased role on special teams as a sophomore.



Beyond 2026, Thomas had the potential to be a multi-year starter at nickelback or cornerback. And considering how much Marcus Freeman loves to use five defensive backs, Thomas' loss really hurts ND for the long term.



Fortunately, ND brings back the majority of its starting defensive backfield from last year, so the Irish should be ok next year. After that, though, Notre Dame might feel the impact of Thomas's departure.

Where could Thomas end up?

Mike Bernadino of the South Bend Tribune and USA Today mentioned Wisconsin, Oregon, and Arizona as schools Thomas could sign with, but another school I'd keep an eye on is Arizona State. The Sun Devils just extended Kyle Dillingham in December, and don't forget he took ASU to the College Football Playoff two years ago.



Dillingham has a short track of developing players, and considering Thomas is from Phoenix, ASU makes sense.

Notre Dame transfer portal update

Thomas is now the 11th Irish player to enter the portal, and probably won't be the last.



Backup quarterback Kenny Minchey is expected to sign with Nebraska, and there's a decent shot Barnham ends up in the Big Ten, too.



Fortunately, none of ND's transfers played a monumental role last year, but still, losing depth and experienced players is tough to see.



Expect Notre Dame to land a couple of big names via the portal, but at the end of the day, ND will probably lose more than it gains via the portal.