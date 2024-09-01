Notre Dame vs Texas A&M Postgame Call-In Show Was Electric
Reasons for Notre Dame celebrations like this are few and far between
The Always Irish post-game call-in show was one for the history books after Notre Dame's 23-13 gutty win over Texas A&M in steamy College Station. The call-in lines were jam-packed for over 2 hours with Notre Dame fans who wanted to share their joy with the collective group.
From those that had a few Guinnesses during the game, to some shedding tears over what this win would've meant for their deceased loved ones, this community is unique. Everyone there shares a bond of loving Notre Dame. It doesn't need to be spoken, it's just felt. I cherish it. This is a tight-knit group, just like the 24' Irish team looks to be.
Notre Dame found a way to make Irish nation proud
There will soon come a time when Notre Dame will need to start thinking about the improvements they need to make to get better as the year moves along. Saturday isn't the night for that. Everyone, fans, players, and coaches deserve to revel in the joy of this victory for a bit. It's been well-earned.
The Northern Illinois Huskies head to South Bend next week and Notre Dame does have some things they'd like to clean up like committing way too many penalties and having frequent miscommunications. For all of time though, correcting mistakes after a big win is always more fun than doing so after a big loss.
Notre Dame College Football 2024: 5 Things to Know About Northern Illinois, Week 2
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.