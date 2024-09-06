Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Sets Record-Breaking ESPN GameDay Numbers
College football fans couldn't get enough GameDay
College football fans couldn't wait to get Week 1's slate of games kicked off last Saturday. And as is tradition for millions of folks, they tuned in to ESPN's College GameDay and did so in record-breaking numbers.
ESPN's visit to College Station averaged 2.5 million viewers, was the most watched regular season episode since 2016 and was up 47% from last season. These are extra impressive numbers for a show that is used to putting up big numbers weekly.
Hate them or love them, Notre Dame moves the needle and always will
Notre Dame is a ratings and attendance juggernaut.
Whether folks tune in to root for the Irish or against the Irish, they tune in. That's the definition of relevance. And Notre Dame will always be that. And in years where the team is truly competitive on the field, the intensity of the attention paid to the Irish only multiplies.
With their massive Week 1 win, Notre Dame has set themselves up to be in prime playoff position should they navigate their schedule well the rest of the way.
If the Irish are pulling these kinds of numbers now in Week 1 before anyone even knew how good the team would perform, how massive could they get if the Irish end up in a modern CFP title chase throughout the season?
