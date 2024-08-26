Notre Dame Football's History on ESPN's College Gameday
ESPN's popular Saturday morning show College Gameday will be on the road for college football's first real weekend of games Saturday as Notre Dame travels to Texas A&M.
The game will be the 36th all-time that Notre Dame has played in that has been featured by the show.
We all know Notre Dame played host to the first College Gameday on location in 1993 when the No. 2 Fighting Irish knocked off No. 1 Florida State.
This Saturday will be the 35th appearance Notre Dame has made on the show since then. Below are a few notes about Notre Dame's history with the cult-like TV show.
Notre Dame's Losing Record All-Time on College Gameday
Having made 35 appearances on the show all-time, Notre Dame sits under .500 in those games with a 15-20 overall record. Most recently, Notre Dame fell in heartbreaking fashion at home against Ohio State when the show was on location in South Bend in 2023.
Texas A&M will be hosting the show on Saturday for the seventh time in program history. The Aggies are just 1-8 in their all-time appearances as a featured team on College Gameday.
Notre Dame's Most Frequent Opponents on College Gameday
Notre Dame has played five different teams in three or more games that have been featured on ESPN's College Gameday. Those matchups have not traditionally gone well for Notre Dame as you can see below.
Notre Dame vs. Michigan - 7 Meetings (Michigan leads 5-2)
Notre Dame vs. USC - 5 Meetings (USC leads 3-2)
Notre Dame vs. Florida State - 3 Meetings (Notre Dame leads 2-1)
Notre Dame vs. Clemson - 3 Meetings (Clemson leads 2-1)
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State - 3 Meetings (Ohio State leads 3-0)
Notre Dame's Struggles as a Visitor on College Gameday
Notre Dame has played as the visitor on College Gameday more often than as the host and recently, those games really haven't ended well for the Fighting Irish.
All-time Notre Dame is 8-13 on College Gameday as it is the true visitor and 1-2 in neutral site games with the one win coming against Wisconsin at Soldier Field in 2021.
Notre Dame is currently riding a three-game losing streak as a visitor on the show after falling in the opener at Ohio State in 2022. The last Notre Dame road win while being featured on College Gameday came on Halloween night 2015 when the Irish beat Temple. Previous to that Notre Dame had lost three-straight games as the road team on College Gameday, meaning the Irish have lost six of the last seven games as the featured road team on the show.
This Saturday Notre Dame will look to win it's first game as the featured road team on College Gameday in almost a decade and its first game in an SEC stadium since 2004.
National Bowl Projections for Notre Dame Entering 2024 Season
Who Notre Dame's 2024 Opponents Play in Week 1
What Georgia Tech's Week 0 Upset of Florida State Means for Notre Dame
Does Kirk Herbstreit See Notre Dame as a College Football Playoff Team in 2024?