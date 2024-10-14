Notre Dame's Well-Rounded Win Over Stanford Is a Welcome Change
Notre Dame's stats were impressive across the board
Notre Dame entered this contest a 23.5 point favorite at home. Stanford is not a great team and everyone was well aware of that fact leading into the game. The question was, could Notre Dame take advantage of Cardinal weaknesses and get a huge win coming out of the break?
The Irish answered with a resounding yes and dominated the stat log in all areas, something that hasn't often been the case this season, even in wins. Notre Dame's defense dominated Stanford after the Cardinal's initial scoring drive which is very on-brand for Al Golden's unit.
The offensive side of the ball is what I find most interesting. Riley Leonard had 229 yards passing with three TDs and the Irish also gained 229 yards rushing with an average of just under 6 YPC. This is balanced, winning offensive football.
Notre Dame will need to be effective in all areas to run the table
The goal for Notre Dame the rest of the season is clear. Win the remaining 6 games and head to the CFP. To do that against a very diverse group of opponents with varying strengths that will test the Irish, Notre Dame must be very well-rounded and able to beat teams in multiple ways.
Stanford was the perfect opponent to start with after the break for Notre Dame. It allowed the Irish to build momentum in the passing game which was sorely needed heading into the back half of the schedule. Next up? A tricky matchup with Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Another week, another must-have victory for the Irish.
