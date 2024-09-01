Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Wide Receiver Leaves Game with Injury

Jordan Faison left the game after his second catch of the night

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:



Notre Dame and Texas A&M played to a first half draw of 6-6 in College Station but when the second half begins it appears the Irish will be down a key offensive player.

Wide receiver and punt returner Jordan Faison went down awkwardly after making his second catch of the game late in the second quarter and was helped to the medical tent by a pair of athletic trainers.

Notre Dame hasn't announced the injury but it doesn't sound good for the sophmore two-sport standout.

We will keep you posted on any developments on Faison as we find out more.

Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football