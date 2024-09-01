Notre Dame Wide Receiver Leaves Game with Injury
Jordan Faison left the game after his second catch of the night
Notre Dame and Texas A&M played to a first half draw of 6-6 in College Station but when the second half begins it appears the Irish will be down a key offensive player.
Wide receiver and punt returner Jordan Faison went down awkwardly after making his second catch of the game late in the second quarter and was helped to the medical tent by a pair of athletic trainers.
Notre Dame hasn't announced the injury but it doesn't sound good for the sophmore two-sport standout.
We will keep you posted on any developments on Faison as we find out more.
