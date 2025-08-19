Notre Dame Will Need Both CJ Carr & Kenny Minchey In 2025
Notre Dame quarterback battle continues to dominate headlines
Notre Dame's fall camp is always a spectacle. The Irish fan base and media contingent spend all summer pontificating what if this, what if that? Then, after an arduous journey through the dog days of summer, the calendar changes to August and football makes its glorious return.
After a wild and successful 2024 season, the program is undergoing many key changes that make 2025's fall camp the most interesting and important one yet for Marcus Freeman.
For instance, the Notre Dame defense, the backbone of the program for many years now, has new leadership under DC Chris Ash. He's tasked with at a minimum keeping this unit at the level it was last year, and in a best-case scenario, finding ways to make it even better.
Offensively, hopes are high that the wide receiving corps will take a step forward and be a much more dangerous group this year than it has been. And what about Joe Rudolph's offensive line? Another historical strength that has no time to "gel" once the season starts, given the first two opponents.
In most years, these topics would be front-page news and receive a ton of attention. And while they aren't being ignored, they are being overshadowed by Notre Dame's QB competition. Carr or Minchey? Minchey or Carr?
The debate and speculation continue to rage on. While it's completely understandable that a QB battle at Notre Dame will get outsized attention, I think both of these players will play a role in the Irish offense in 2025, regardless of who wins the starting job.
Whoever doesn't win the Notre Dame starting quarterback job must remain dialed in
Whenever the QB competition is "over" and a starter is named, it will be a big deal and will receive national attention, and understandably so. But this doesn't mean that the loser in this race won't be involved in the Irish offense in 2025. Both players must stay fully engaged and be ready to contribute at all times.
Perhaps Mike Denbrock plans on using both QBs against Miami in some capacity. This isn't as crazy an idea as some may think. Also, what are the odds that the starting QB remains 100% healthy all season long and will never need a breather, either for a series, a quarter, or multiple games? I think the odds of this are low.
Then there's the very real possibility that whoever the starter is may get overwhelmed or out of sync early in the year, trying to navigate this important new job, and the other player hops in for a couple of series to change things up.
I respect the importance of this QB race and what a big deal it is, but I also think that in the big picture, both Carr and Minchey will play key roles in the success of 2025, and am trying to think of this dynamic bigger picture than whoever takes the opening snap against the Hurricanes as the end all be all of the discussion.
