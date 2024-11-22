What Would a Win Over Army Mean for Notre Dame Football’s 2024 Season?
Notre Dame and Army both will be well-aware of the stakes of Saturday's matchup.
Both teams have legitimate College Football Playoff hopes and, unfortunately, once the final whistle blows Saturday night in Yankee Stadium, one team's dreams will be crushed.
Army comes in undefeated and winners of 13-straight, however, it ranks 133 out of 134 FBS teams in strength of schedule.
Army may not be playing many difficult opponents, but it is consistently winning and that is more than you could say about many Army squads from the past.
The Black Knights winning streak is the longest in the country, and one the Fighting Irish will need to snap if it plans to make the College Football Playoff. It likely needs to win in convincing fashion to ensure it keeps a good chance of hosting a playoff game in Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame defeating Army in Yankee Stadium would mean another win over a ranked opponent for the Irish, in a game that a lot of the country (and hopefully the CFP committee) will be watching.
At this point, Notre Dame has to do whatever it takes to finish 11-1 and make the CFP. Winning with style points has been a priority for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, so if he has a chance to earn an extra possession or score an extra touchdown, expect Notre Dame to do just that.
Defeating Army handily would be another arrow in Notre Dame's collective quiver this season, defeating a team that is a nightmare to play against and winning an absolute must-win game.
All things considered, every game since NIU has been a playoff game for Notre Dame. Since falling in week two, the Fighting Irish needed to run the table and finish 11-1.
Now, with 11-1 seeming likely, Notre Dame just needs to continue to win each and every week and treat every week like a playoff game.
After all, Marcus Freeman and Co. only need six more wins to win the national championship.
