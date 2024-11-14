Notre Dame's Run Game X Factor to Watch vs. Virginia
Riley Leonard is the X factor for the Irish offense
After a rocky start to the season, Riley Leonard has settled into his role as the leader of the Notre Dame offense and appears to be gaining more comfort and confidence operating the offense as the season moves along.
While the downfield passing offense still struggles to find consistency, the Irish run game has picked up the slack.
Jeremiyah Love and JD Price are true difference makers carrying the football. Most weeks, these two players are the most talented players on the field from either roster.
Any touch by either is a big play waiting to happen. With this in mind, it's interesting to me that the leading rusher on the team is Riley Leonard, not Love or Price.
While I love that the Irish have a QB that can turn potential sacks into first-down runs and make good decisions to keep the ball on RPO plays, this statistic does make me pause and think.
Defenses must always be prepared for Leonard to bolt
Riley Leonard has 609 yards rushing on the year while Love has 583 and Price 443. In some ways, it's fairly logical that Leonard would compile the most yards since he touches the ball on every offensive play while the backs split reps.
Notre Dame now has a legitimate three-headed monster run-game. Love and Price are big play back-breakers that can take the ball to the house on any touch, but what Leonard adds is truly the cherry on top. He certainly doesn't have the breakaway speed of the backs, but that isn't his purpose.
Riley Leonard's run game purpose is to accomplish two things. Firstly, to keep defenses off balance. With the ball in his hand, Leonard must always be accounted for by the defense and is always a threat to pull the ball and run. This drives defensive coordinators crazy.
Secondarily, Riley Leonard turns many plays that should be sacks or blown-up plays into first-down scampers. He's a fixer.
The ability Leonard has to properly feel the heat and evacuate the pocket can be Notre Dame's X factor should it make the CFP field. Adding this dynamic to the skill sets of Love and Price makes Notre Dame's running game a true threat.
