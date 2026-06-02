Why Marcus Freeman Faces Unique Pressure Entering Notre Dame’s 2026 Season

Marcus Freeman finds himself in an interesting spot entering his fifth year as Notre Dame's head man. Title expectations in South Bend are no longer a nostalgic obligation with a nod to the past, but a modern reality.



After a thrilling CFP run but ultimately heartbreaking title game loss in 2024 and a drama-filled missed CFP opportunity last year, the Irish are one of the betting favorites to hoist the title trophy in 2026. The expectations are huge, and the pressure is on.

The Notre Dame Expectations Around Marcus Freeman Have Changed

Marcus Freeman has done a wonderful job for Notre Dame so far. He has created a very healthy football culture, flipped the roster to become much deeper and more athletic, and is the most likeable Irish head coach since Lou Holtz in his 1980's prime.



The entire Notre Dame football operation is operating at an elite level right now.

With all of this being said and acknowledged, a unique pressure awaits Marcus Freeman this year.



After a surprise CFP run that ended in a title game loss to Ohio State in 2024, and a CFP-worthy Irish squad that was left out of the tournament last year, anything but winning the national title will seem like a failure in 2026.



There are no more levels of incremental achievement for Notre Dame to reach at this point other than being number one. The pressure to deliver Notre Dame's first title since 1988 is present and intense.

Best Available CFB National Title Odds:



Notre Dame 15/2

Texas 15/2

Ohio State 8/1

Indiana 8/1

Oregon 19/2

Georgia 11/1

Texas Tech 15/1

LSU 16/1

Miami (FL) 18/1

Texas A&M 22/1

Alabama 30/1

Oklahoma 40/1

USC 40/1

Ole Miss 40/1

Michigan 50/1 — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) April 5, 2026

Notre Dame's schedule is a double-edged sword

Compared to most Irish schedules, the 2026 slate is a lighter load than most. USC isn't on the slate, and the only "big" games seem to be against BYU, Miami, and SMU.



Notre Dame missed the CFP with a 10-2 record last season, and this schedule is much easier than that one was. This means the Irish must finish at 11-1 or 12-0 to ensure they make the field this year.

For all the talk about what a favorable schedule Notre Dame has, it's only favorable if the Irish take care of business.



There can be no sleepy September slipups or an upset of any kind. The schedule simply doesn't allow for it. Any Irish loss prior to the Miami game in November likely makes that game an elimination game for the Irish.



The risk of back-to-back really strong Irish squads missing the field is real should Notre Dame end the regular season at 10-2 again.

Everything feels like it's lining up in Notre Dame's favor in 2026. The schedule is favorable, the roster is terrific, and the head coach has momentum.



The pressure is on Marcus Freeman to get the program over the ultimate hump while in the Irish's title window, which is now. This program has grown so much in five years that there are no other levels to reach besides the top one, and that kind of pressure is a privilege.