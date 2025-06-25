Notre Dame in Focus as Top WR Moves Up Commitment
The start of July is potentially lining up to be really special for the future Notre Dame wide receiver room, but more on that in a second.
Wednesday saw speedy four-star wide receiver target Brayden Robinson of Red Oak, Texas announce he'll be moving up his commitment date two weeks to July 6. That move could signal good things for Notre Dame on the recruiting front.
Robinson is among the fastest recruits in the 2026 recruiting cycle, having previously run the 100-meter dash in a blazing 10.45 seconds. In three high school football seasons he's used his speed to his advantage, catching over 150 passes for more than 2,300 yards with his senior year still to go.
Robinson has Notre Dame along with Miami and Arizona listed as his finalists.
He previously had his commitment date set for July 20, but after visiting Notre Dame just last week and with a couple other key Fighting Irish receiving targets set to announce the two days previous, it feels like a good sign for Marcus Freeman and company.
Texas target and top-100 overall player Kaydon Finley is set too announce his college choice on July 4 while Devin Fitzgerald, the son of legendary NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald is set to declare on July 5. With Notre Dame prominent in both of those recruitments and Robinson moving his up to July 6, you can't help but think very good things regarding Notre Dame's chances.