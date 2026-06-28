Notre Dame has been as hot as any team on the recruiting trail this June, moving up to No. 2 in the national team rankings for the 2027 cycle.

Despite that, it doesn't mean that Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are landing commitments from all of its targets.

That was the case in recent days when talented four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles from powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida announced his college choice.

Osani Gayles Announes College Commitment

As mostly expected, Gayles announced on Saturday that he'll be attending Alabama. The four-star chose the Crimson Tide over Tennessee, Washington, Stanford, and Notre Dame.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Osani Gayles has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 185 WR chose the Crimson Tide over Stanford and Washington



“Let’s do it, Roll Tide!!🐘”https://t.co/3q99w9XxGX pic.twitter.com/Wqhxoeriee — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2026

For Alabama, it was a must-get as the Crimson Tide moved up to 49th nationally in team recruiting rankings, following the commitment for the 34th overall player in the class (247Sports composite rankings).

What it Means for Notre Dame in 2027 Recruiting

This is why landing Julius Jones, Jr. was so vital for Notre Dame earlier this week. As great as the Notre Dame recruiting class is, ranking second nationally today, it hardly has depth at the wide receiver position.

Jones joined the class this past Monday, but besides him, only Jackson Coleman of Littleton (Christian Valor), Colorado, stands as committed wide receivers.

Coleman has potential as a serious speedster, and is a player that Oregon wanted, but he isn't exactly a "can't miss" type of guy, either.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

It was a little bit of a suprise when Notre Dame was named as a finalist for Gayles, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still sting a bit when he officially announces for elsewhere.

There was a pretty good idea that this is where the Gayles recruitment was headed though, as Alabama has long thought to be the favorite.

As for Notre Dame, there is probably an overwhelming chance that, assuming all current commitments stay, no additional players will be added to the offensive side of the ball for 2027.

The biggest questions for Notre Dame with the rest of the 2027 class have to do with defense, and if the Irish can possibly flip a big-time commitment from elsewhere.

Defensive lineman Brayden Parks and linebacker Roman Igewbuike, both of Chicago, remain the biggest targets on the board.

Parks is down to Notre Dame and Oregon while Igewbuike is said to be favoring the Irish, and is set to announce his college choice officially on July 11.