Former Notre Dame OL Pat Coogan Narrowed Down to 2 Big Ten Programs
Not long after Notre Dame lost the National Championship game to Ohio State a handful of players hit the portal for the Fighting Irish.
Among them was veteran offensive lineman Pat Coogan who stepped off the bench and into a starting this past season as he filled in for an injured Ashton Craig at center.
Coogan's leadership was on display instantly and his level of play grew with each passing week. Coogan became a key cog in Notre Dame's very good offensive line and a spiritual leader as he delivered memorable pep talks before each game.
Pat Coogan Down to 2 Big Ten Teams
According to Pete Nakos of On3, Coogan has locked in visits to two Big Ten football programs this weekend - which seems to indicate he's close to making his decision as to where he'll spend the 2025 college football season.
Coogan will be visiting the team he squared off against in his final game ever at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday as he's set to check out Indiana University.
On Saturday, he's expected in Ann Arbor to check out what the Michigan Wolverines have to offer.
The want for Coogan to stay one last year at Notre Dame is understandable but with the state of the offensive line unit, guaranteed playing time was clearly not on the table for 2025.
Wherever Coogan ends up, yes even if that ends up being Michigan, you're not going to find any true Notre Dame fans rooting against him next year.