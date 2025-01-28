Notre Dame 2025 Football Schedule Released: Key Matchups and Quick Thoughts
Notre Dame's 2025 football schedule had been mostly known for some time but on Monday night it was released in its entirety.
The Irish now know not just all 12 of their opponents but also the dates of those games. Notre Dame will set up shop as follows this coming fall.
Aug. 31: at Miami
Sept. 13: Texas A&M
Sept. 20: Purdue
Sept. 27: at Arkansas
Oct. 4: Boise State
Oct. 11: NC State
Oct. 18: USC
Nov. 1: at Boston College
Nov. 8: Navy
Nov. 15: at Pitt
Nov. 22: Syracuse
Nov. 29: at Stanford
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
Notre Dame's Early Off Week
I can't remember a time that Notre Dame played one game and then immediately followed it up with an off week. This is perfect though. Miami is going to be blazing and a huge game to start the year. You can't have an emotional and physical letdown the following weekend if you don't have a game. Arguably the two biggest games of the year are to start, and you get extra time to prepare for both.
Notre Dame's Incredibly Deep Schedule
There isn't a whole lot of relief in this schedule whatsoever. Purdue comes to mind but is a Power Four program with a new head coach that will certainly bring a better effort than it did last season. The two Group of Five opponents (Boise State and Navy) combined to go 22-5 last season, and the trip to Arkansas is to a place where Tennessee, a College Football Playoff team this past season, fell last year.
USC Timing Concerns
The USC game is played on Oct. 18, the last of six-straight weeks of games. Those six weeks will be the longest Notre Dame goes this year without an off week so the mental and physical fatigue certainly comes to mind as the biggest rival comes calling.
No Consecutive Road Trips
Notre Dame plays five true road games in 2025, up from the three it played in 2024. However, there aren't any back-to-back road trips on the schedule this fall. Every road game is followed by either an off week or a home game, something Marcus Freeman and company have to be happy about.
Stanford to Close the Year
Was anyone else hoping the ACC Network would have a grand surprise when it revealed the Week 14 schedule or just me?
When the Notre Dame season ends in even-numbered years you know the season is finishing up with a trip to rival USC. Odd-numbered years means a trip to Stanford and although the series was very competitive for a handful of years in the Brian Kelly era, is there a more boring game on the schedule annually? Stanford Stadium is usually about 80% empty and the Cardinal are usually fighting for their fourth or maybe fifth win of the year. I know it's a become a thing, but I look forward to the day when it no longer is for Notre Dame.