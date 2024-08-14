Peacock Expecting Huge Year From Notre Dame Football
Details were announced today on 'Here Come The Irish' a new docuseries following the Notre Dame football team through the 2024 season.
Notre Dame released details on the highly anticipated docuseries that is set to give Irish fans and college football fans alike a behind the scenes look at the entirety of the campaign..
The series is set to stream exclusively on Peacock, with a total of seven episodes spanning throughout Notre Dame's football season. The release dates are broken into three separate two-episode chunks, with the final episode being a standalone feature.
The dates that were chosen for release dates are of note and fans caught on quickly. It does not take much thought to see what NBC and Peacock are expecting from the Irish this season.
Check out this breakdown:
August 29 is when Episodes 1 and 2 release. It is also just two days before Notre Dame kicks off its season in a primetime, marquee matchup with Texas A&M.
December 5 is Episodes 3 and 4. The Thursday before the College Football Playoff selection show.
December 19 is for Episodes 5 and 6. The Thursday before the first College Football Playoff Game.
Lastly, January 16 is Episode 7, the Thursday before the National Championship Game.
The dates chosen for the episode release dates were not an accident. NBC brass is expecting huge things from Notre Dame this season and are planning accordingly. Many are projecting the Irish to be firmly in the playoff chase come December, but it all starts Week One against Texas A&M.
Pull off a win in College Station, and you're off to the races with a 1-0 start and a new docuseries ready to watch the chase for a playoff berth and potential undefeated season.
However with a loss, its an upward climb, and a tough one considering the lack of real firepower in Notre Dame's 2024 schedule.
