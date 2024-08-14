Notre Dame Football's 'Hard Knocks' Style Show Debuting Soon on Peacock
NFL fans have long had the chance to get a behind the scenes look at one team each training camp as HBO's Hard Knocks has been a hit for well over a decade now.
Now Notre Dame fans are going to be treated to the same kind of show.
According to NBC/Peacock's press release, Here Come the Irish is a Peacock original docu-series that offers an unprecedented peek behind the scenes into Notre Dame football — both on and off the field. The first pair of episodes will drop on August 29, two days before Notre Dame opens the 2024 season at Texas A&M.
The show trailer that was released Wednesday morning certainly does a good job of generating excitement for the behind-the-scenes show. Check it out below.
Here Come the Irish Series Breakdown, Straight from Peacock
On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football's best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.
Different Than Showtime's 2015 A Season with Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame fans likely remember when the football team was the subject of Showtime's A Season with Notre Dame Football in 2015.
Episodes for that show were released weekly with only about a week between each game and a new episode coming out.
Here Come the Irish is said to feature Fighting Irish football, on and off the field, including behind the scenes looks.
Episodes are set to be released as follows and will all be 30 minutes in length:
August 29: Episodes 1 and 2
December 5: Episodes 3 and 4
December 19: Episodes 5 and 6
January 7: Episode 7
