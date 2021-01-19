Chase Claypool Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Former Notre Dame star and current Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Chase Claypool was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team after an outstanding first-year in the league.

Claypool ranked fourth among all rookie wideouts in catches (62) and receiving yards (873), but he led all rookie pass catchers with nine receiving touchdowns. Claypool also scored twice on designed runs, giving him 11 total scores in his first season.

Claypool topped 100 yards twice this season and had at least 50 receiving yards in 11 of the team's 16 games, and he scored at least one touchdown in half of the team's games.

What we saw from Claypool this past season was unique from a Notre Dame perspective. No former Notre Dame wide receiver has caught as many passes for as many yards or scored more touchdowns as a rookie than what Claypool produced in his first season.

Claypool was the 11th receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, with the Steelers selecting him with the 49th overall pick.

