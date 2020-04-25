IrishBreakdown
Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Chase Claypool

Bryan Driskell

The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 49 overall pick.

Claypool is the sixth wide receiver from Notre Dame to be drafted in the Brian Kelly era. Both of Notre Dame’s outside starters at wideout from the 2018 College Football Playoff team were picked within the first three rounds, as Claypool joins Miles Boykin, a third-round selection of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Claypool had a breakout senior season, hauling in 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 13 touchdowns are the sixth-best single season mark in program history.

The former Notre Dame standout finished his career with 150 catches for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns. His reception totals are the seventh best in school history. Claypool passed Will Fuller (144) when he hauled in seven catches (146 yards) in Notre Dame’s 33-9 bowl victory over Iowa State.

Claypool's 19 touchdowns tied TJ Jones and Tom Gatewood for the seventh best career total in school history.

Claypool was also a special teams standout for Notre Dame, finishing his career with 25 tackles in coverage. His forced fumble in the second quarter against Georgia set up an Irish touchdown and he recovered a fumble in the first quarter against Iowa State, which helped get the Irish on the board early.

To read Claypool's draft profile, which includes strengths and weaknesses as a player click HERE.

