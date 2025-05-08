Notre Dame Trends Online Following Pope Leo XIV’s Unveiling
The biggest world news over the last few days has been the Conclave going on in the Vatican as the election of a new pope got underway. On Thursday, that came to an end with the revealing of Pope Leo XIV (born Robert Francis Prevost), the first American Pope in history.
Personally, to see a man who grew up in Chicago's south suburbs, a handful of Metra stops north of where I did (at a different time, yes), become Pope is certainly inspiring.
As social media tends to present, celebration and excitement were shared as were plenty of jokes. Below are some of the very best as despite Pope Leo XIV attending Villanova, the University of Notre Dame still managed to show up all over X feeds.
The University of Notre Dame also announced it is offering a special mass of Thanksgiving for Pope Leo XIV on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Basilica. For those unable to attend, the mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed here.