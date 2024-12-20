Pregame Buzz and Live Score Updates: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Indiana Hoosiers
The College Football Playoff gets underway Friday night in South Bend as Notre Dame welcomes Indiana to town
In this story:
7-Seed Notre Dame (11-1) vs. 10-Seed Indiana (11-1)
The long wait is over Friday night as the 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off at Notre Dame Stadium.
If the game wasn't already enough of a reason to get excited then overnight snow in South Bend means even a touch more of excitement for football fans as we head into the weekend.
The game is among the most anticipated in the long history of historic Notre Dame Stadium as tickets on the secondary market are coming in at ridiculous numbers.
Can Notre Dame win its biggest post-season game in over 30 years and advance to the Sugar Bowl to take on Georgia?
Follow along below for updates through pregame and during the game. The newest updates are at the top of the article.
Notre Dame vs. Indiana: Pre-Game Buzz
Kirk Herbstreit's Dog Makes it to Notre Dame!
