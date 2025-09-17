There Are Reasons For Notre Dame Optimism After Loss to Texas A&M
Notre Dame has been so close, yet so far away from collecting a win
Of all the ways the Notre Dame season could've started out, I don't think anyone saw the Irish sitting at 0-2 because the defense has let the program down.
The fact that the Irish have lost both games by just a total of 4 points stings, but even the most ardent Notre Dame fan must admit that the Irish didn't deserve to win either game. They got the results they earned.
Now, the 2025 Irish sit at a major crossroads. Does the program fall down a road to despair to a 500 season, or does the team rally and start collecting wins week by week? This answer remains to be seen, but there are reasons for hope moving forward.
Purdue is not Miami or Texas A&M
If Notre Dame continues to play defense the way it has, the Irish could lose to almost anyone left on the schedule. That being said, we must acknowledge that Notre Dame has played the two most athletic and physical teams they will face all season in the first two games.
This isn't an excuse to lose, but it is something that must be considered when looking at the rest of the season.
Perhaps the biggest advantage Notre Dame has this week is that it's playing Purdue. Sure, Purdue played USC tough last week, but the Boilermaker roster is nothing like the Aggies' or Canes' rosters. The Irish will have some breathing room in this game, allowing them to not be near perfect and still secure a win.
Notre Dame's offense is getting better
While so much attention has been justifiably placed on Notre Dame's defensive issues, which there are many, Notre Dame's offense is rapidly improving. The Irish offensive line was far from perfect against Texas A&M, but it played much better overall in this game than against Miami.
There were many more running lanes, and Notre Dame was able to get some push in the run game, something completely lacking against Miami. Pass protection also improved. This is a great sign of things to come.
I feel that CJ has carried himself and performed about as well as anyone could have expected, considering the first two opponents and how the Irish defense has placed so much pressure on the offense to score on every drive just to keep these games close.
Carr is ready for this moment. He has ice in his veins, and the spotlight and pressure are not too much for him to handle. He will continue to improve and will become the foundation of the Irish offense as he matures.
I wish more focus could be placed on this aspect of the Irish, but with a defense that has more questions than answers, Carr's ascension will understandably be page two news.
